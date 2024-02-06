Possible Trade Destinations for Bruce Brown

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly looking to move Bruce Brown before the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th. Given this news, there are a few teams who are interested in the sixth man. A couple of those teams include the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. However, a third sleeper team could also be a good fit for the one-time champion. Brown’s production has taken a step back this year ever since leaving the Mile High City. However, in the right system, he has proven can thrive as a true sixth man. We will find out soon if the Toronto Raptors are able to find a decent deal for the former Denver Nuggets sixth man.

Potential Landing Spots for Bruce Brown

Los Angeles Lakers

There was mutual interest this past summer between the Lakers and Brown. However, the Indiana Pacers doused those plans once they offered a $45 million, two-year contract. The Lakers could once again pursue Brown as they are looking to bolster their roster for a late-season playoff push. Los Angeles is already dealing with multiple trade rumors centered around LeBron James, even though he and his agent have made it clear they are not leaving the Lakers. If there is any brewing frustration with their superstar, then getting a quality sixth man who was a difference in the postseason last year would be a good start to appeasing James. The Los Angeles Lakers are always active near the trade deadline. Considering this, do not be surprised if they make a nice offer to land Bruce Brown.

New York Knicks

Brown would be an ideal fit for the New York Knicks. He is head coach, Tom Thibodeaux’s, ideal player. A tough, gritty defender who is willing to do the small things to win a basketball game. New York has already made a move recently that assisted their defense by adding O.G. Anunoby. Another potential deal between the Raptors and the Knicks could be in the cards. Especially if the Knicks are serious about solidifying themselves as legitimate title contenders in the Eastern Conference. A squad with both O.G. Anunoby and Bruce Brown would be a fierce defensive team and cause havoc on some of the best offenses in the league. We will see if the New York Knicks have the assets to pull off another deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors must make a move or two by the NBA Trade Deadline. Their dynasty appears to be over and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s best days appear to be behind them. Not to mention, Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins have been linked to many trade rumors. Bringing in Bruce Brown to potentially play alongside Stephen Curry could be a step in the right direction. He would give the Warriors some perimeter defense and fits Golden State’s perimeter-oriented offensive scheme. Bruce Brown is going to be heavily sought after the next few days. Toronto will have plenty of offers coming into them as the NBA Trade Deadline inches closer and closer.