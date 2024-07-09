Knicks Interested in Walker Kessler

The New York Knicks have been dubbed as a winner of the offseason by many NBA peers. Despite giving up a huge haul for Mikal Bridges, the Knicks are looking like a team destined for a deep playoff run next season. However, they did lose Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a result, they are now thin in the frontcourt with the only centers currently employed being Jericho Sims and Mitchell Robinson who struggled with injuries last year. With that being said, the team has their sights on a promising young talent in Utah, Walker Kessler. However, the Jazz are reportedly seeking at least one first-round pick if they do trade the rim-protecting big man.

New York Knicks Interested in Trading for Utah Jazz Center, Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler’s Potential

Despite falling a bit out of the rotation last year, Kessler still has plenty of potential as a premier shot-blocker and rim-protector. In his two seasons, he has logged 2.4 blocks per game, a block percentage of 8.9 percent, 8.0 total rebounds per game, and a total rebounding percentage of 18.8 percent. His rookie year is where Walker Kessler really showcased his potential.

During said campaign, he averaged 9.2 points, 2.3 blocks, 8.4 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 72.0 percent. Standing at seven feet and weighing 245 pounds, Kessler certainly knows his way around the paint. His size allows him to alter shots at the rim and deter paint attackers. Not to mention, he is extremely efficient as he is smart with his shot selection. Kessler won’t stretch the floor as a shooter, but he will not need to fill this role if he ends up with the New York Knicks.

New York Looking to Fill a Void at the Center Position

The center position for the New York Knicks right now is the only glaring weakness. Jalen Brunson is a dark-horse candidate for the MVP award next year. Plus, Julius Randle is coming off another All-Star campaign. Not to mention, Mikal Bridges will be a perfect three-and-D player along with O.G. Anunoby. On top of that, the supporting cast with glue guys such as Josh Hart has meshed together extremely well. If they do land a rim-protector like Walker Kessler in a possible trade, then their odds of going to the NBA Finals will certainly increase. The New York Knicks are already one of the Eastern Conference favorites heading into next year.