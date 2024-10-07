Jazz Seeking at Least Two First Round Picks for Walker Kessler

It is no secret that Utah Jazz GM, Danny Ainge, drives a hard bargain when discussing trades. Nothing epitomizes this sentiment more than his recent asking price for the young center, Walker Kessler. The Jazz are reportedly demanding at least two first round draft picks in exchange for the former North Carolina Tar Heel. It will be hard to convince a contender to give up this much for a role player. However, this a player who does have plenty of potential. However, stranger things have happened, especially when dealing with Danny Ainge.

Utah Jazz Seeking Two First Round Picks for Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler’s Impact

Kessler has shown some promising potential in his first two seasons in the league. He made the All-Rookie Team in the 2022-23 campaign and solidified himself as one of the league’s next up-and-coming rim-protectors. Standing at seven foot and weighing 245 pounds, Walker Kessler is a positive asset around the rim. However, Utah is in the middle of a rebuilding phase which means nearly no one is non-expendable. Given Kessler’s ability to defend and rebound, he is going to command plenty of trade interest.

For his career so far, he has tallied 8.7 points, 2.4 blocks, and 8.0 total rebounds per game while shooting 69.0 percent from the field. Kessler’s rookie season is where he really made his presence felt as he averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 total rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while authoring a field goal percentage of 72.0 percent. His role has dwindled a bit within the Utah offense. Despite this, one can see how high Walker Kessler’s ceiling is as he is entering only his third season in the NBA.

Teams Who Could be Interested in the Jazz Center

As alluded to already, there are a couple of teams who could be in the market for the young shot-blocker. The Golden State Warriors have been in desperate need for a legitimate center to man the paint for a long time now. This is a fit that makes all the sense in the world. Especially alongside Draymond Green in the frontcourt. Not to mention, it could be a signal to Steph Curry that the team is serious about surrounding him with young talent. Another team who could show interest in Kessler is the Los Angeles Lakers. This could allow Anthony Davis to move over to his natural position at the power forward spot. Not to mention, it would form a dynamic frontcourt with Davis and LeBron James. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if Walker Kessler starts to garner more trade interest.