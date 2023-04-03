The Utah Jazz lost yesterday 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets in what was almost a great second-half comeback. It was their second straight loss in a row with only four games left in the 2022-23 regular season. Currently, the Jazz is 12th in the West, but are only one and a half games back from tenth place. After sustaining a head injury vs the Nets, rookie center Walker Kessler has entered concussion protocol. His season is expected to be cut short if the Jazz don’t make the playoffs.

Kessler has had a strong rookie season with the Utah Jazz after being traded from the Grizzlies who originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick. His offensive skillset is limited and has plenty of room to grow. The defensive end is where he shines and he’s top-four in the league this season for blocks with (2.3) per game.

Source: Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocol, likely ending his season. Kessler is expected to be an All-Rookie selection after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 72% from the floor. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 3, 2023

The 21-year-old leads the league this season in field-goal percentage (.720) and is taking (5.6) shots per game. He’s scoring (9.2) points per game this season while also collecting (8.4) rebounds per game in (23.0) minutes per game. Kessler has played in 74 games this season and has made 40 starts.

He’s started in every game he has played since 1/10 and has been a catalyst on the defensive end for his squad. Kessler’s (2.3) blocks per game are tied with Myles Turner for the fourth-most per game of any player this season. His 173 total blocks this season are also the fourth-most of any player in 2022-23.

The big man carved out a role on the defensive end for a team that’s more offensively oriented. Utah’s (117.10 points per game is the sixth-best scoring average of any team this season. However, they are 24th in opponent points per game (117.8) and defensive rating (116.7). Kessler’s energy on that end of the floor was huge for the Jazz this season and that intensity will be missed in their final four games.