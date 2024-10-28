Lakers Showing Interest in Walker Kessler

The Los Angeles Lakers are a surprise to start the year as they have started 3-0 under new head coach, J.J. Reddick. However, that is not deterring the team from finding ways to improve the roster. The team reportedly has its sights on Utah Jazz center, Walker Kessler. Kessler would provide some much-needed frontcourt depth and also allow Anthony Davis to slide back to his natural position at power forward. So far, Jaxon Hayes has been the backup center, but has had problems staying out of foul trouble.

Christian Wood, another center on the roster, has been sidelined with injury. The Lakers are always in the market for key role players to upgrade their roster. However, are they ready to negotiate with Jazz GM, Danny Ainge? After all, Ainge denied an offer of two first-round picks this offseason for Walker Kessler. If the Lakers did play ball with Ainge though, Kessler would be the perfect fit for this current Los Angeles Lakers squad.

Los Angeles Lakers Interested in Utah Jazz Center, Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler’s Impact

Kessler has made a name for himself as one of the better rim-protectors. In just three years in the league, he is already averaging 2.4 blocks per game. This includes 3.0 total blocks per game through the first two matchups of this season. Kessler also possesses a career defensive rating of 112, a career defensive box plus/minus rating of +1.4, and a defensive win-share rating of 4.3. To say he has plenty of defensive potential would be an understatement. Not to mention, the former North Carolina product is a terrific glass cleaner standing at seven-foot and averaging a career total of 8.0 total rebounds per game. One can see why the Los Angeles Lakers would love to have him manning the paint.

Lakers in Need of a True Center

If the Lakers were to land Walker Kessler in a trade, it would give head coach, J.J. Reddick, some more options in terms of lineups. He could use Kessler as a backup for Davis, but he could also start the three-year center if he wanted to utilize a rotation with more size. This would most likely have Anthony Davis start at power forward and give the Lakers a more formidable defensive presence down low. It should also be noted that Kessler is still on a rookie contract which would provide plenty of financial flexibility for Los Angeles if they traded for him. It still seems improbable for Utah to move on from their young center. However, the right package from the Lakers could convince Danny Ainge.