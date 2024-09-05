Steph Curry Looking Forward To Moments With LeBron James, ‘Teammates Or Not’

Stephen Curry and LeBron James, two of the NBA’s most iconic figures, recently shared the court in a way that fans have long dreamed of—but not in the typical NBA setting. Instead, the pair joined forces to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, rekindling discussions about their unique relationship and what the future might hold for these two legends.

After winning gold over the summer, Curry spoke with Natasha Dye of People, reflecting on the significance of playing alongside James rather than against him. “All the battles we’ve had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star Game or whatever, but in high-stakes basketball with a lot on the line.

“I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there,” expressed the Golden State icon. This experience, he noted, was different from any All-Star game, as it involved high stakes and a shared goal.

Curry further expressed his desire for more opportunities to share the court with James, whether as teammates or rivals. “Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not,” he added. “We still have to compete against each other until it’s all over.”

For many NBA fans, the idea of Curry and James teaming up on an NBA roster is tantalizing, though it remains unlikely. Despite this, the idea has fueled plenty of speculation, especially as both players approach the latter stages of their careers. Curry’s Warriors and James’ Los Angeles Lakers are set to compete fiercely in the Western Conference this upcoming season, and while the prospect of them being on the same NBA team is slim, the matchups between their respective teams are highly anticipated.

The allure of Curry and James sharing the same NBA court is rooted in their contrasting styles. James, with his unparalleled physicality and playmaking ability, can dominate inside the paint, scoring or drawing fouls almost at will. Curry, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball history, with a skill set that has redefined the sport. This combination of power and precision was on full display during the Olympics, where they led Team USA to glory.

At the Paris Olympics, James and Curry were pivotal to Team USA’s success, alongside fellow superstar Kevin Durant. James, who will turn 40 in December, showcased his ageless talent, earning the tournament MVP with his ability to take over games in critical moments.

Curry, despite a slow start to the tournament, delivered when it mattered most, leading the team in scoring with 36 points in the semifinals against Serbia and 24 points in the gold medal game against France.

Their partnership in Paris added another chapter to a narrative that has fascinated basketball fans for over a decade. While Curry and James have always maintained mutual respect, their rivalry has been one of the defining storylines of the NBA, particularly during the four consecutive NBA Finals they contested from 2015 to 2018.

Curry’s Warriors emerged victorious in three of those series, but James secured a historic win for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, delivering the city’s first and only NBA championship.

Since James joined the Lakers in 2018, he and Curry have faced off more frequently during the regular season, though the intensity of those games has not quite matched their epic Finals battles. Still, every matchup between these two legends carries a sense of history and significance, especially as their careers wind down.

As Curry and James approach the twilight of their playing days, the possibility of them teaming up in the NBA seems remote. However, the shared experience in Paris and the mutual respect they have developed leave the door open for more memorable moments, whether as teammates or as fierce competitors in the playoffs. For now, fans can look forward to another chapter in the Curry-James saga as the 2024-25 NBA season unfolds.