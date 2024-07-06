Lauri Markkanen Drawing Significant Trade Interest

Lauri Markkanen has been one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. He is coming off a campaign where he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 total rebounds per game, and a true shooting percentage of 63.1 percent. Three Western Conference teams are showing significant interest in the Utah Jazz All-Star. The San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings are interested in potentially negotiating with GM, Danny Ainge. Markkanen is a catch-and-shoot player who would fit well in many systems around the league as a tertiary star. On top of that, he also has one year left on his current deal and will be owed a little over $18 million. Even if Markkanen is just a one-year rental, he could still benefit the right team in the correct environment.

Warriors, Spurs, and Kings Eyeing Lauri Markkanen

What it May Cost to Land the Utah Jazz Star

What may deter teams from trading for the one-time All-Star is dealing with Danny Ainge. Ainge has a reputation as one of the best GMs in the league when it comes to negotiating trades that benefit him in the long run. He was the architect of the 2008 Boston Celtics squad that won the title with Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett. Not to mention, Ainge is a master of fleecing teams for future draft picks. Just ask the Brooklyn Nets.

Considering Mikal Bridges was just acquired for five future draft picks, expect a hefty asking price for Markkanen. Given Danny Ainge’s reputation, the Jazz will most likely ask for significant draft compensation that could potentially handicap a team’s future. Regardless, that is not deterring teams showcasing interest in what would be an ideal third star for a team looking to bolster their roster (such as the Sacramento Kings). All in all, Lauri Markkanen is one of the more underrated players in the league and there is a reason there is a healthy market for him.

Lauri Markkanen’s Potential Fit With Each Squad

The Golden State Warriors are looking to quickly re-surround Steph Curry with talent after losing Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. Markkanen, a career 37.5 percent three-point marksman, would fit well in head coach, Steve Kerr’s, scheme. As for the Spurs, they landed Chris Paul who will be a great floor general for Victor Wembanyama. Lauri Markkanen would be a great triennial option for Paul and Wembanyama.

As for the Kings, they are looking to add more offensive firepower. Especially to assist their star duo of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. They were showing significant interest in Brandon Ingram, but Markkanen would make for an interesting fit in the frontcourt with Sabonis. Especially from a spacing perspective. Considering all of this, Lauri Markkanen would be a solid fit for all three of these teams. The question is whether they are willing to play ball with Jazz GM, Danny Ainge.