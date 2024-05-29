All-Stars That Could Potentially be Trade This Offseason

This coming offseason could be one of the busiest in recent memory for the NBA. A plethora of NBA stars have already been linked to multiple trade rumors. While this is all speculation at this point, the offseason is always filled with plenty of surprises. At least five NBA stars have been mired in trade talks already as the end of the season inches closer and closer. Without further adieu, here are five NBA All-Stars who could be traded this coming summer.

NBA All-Stars Who Could be on the Move This Offseason

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks almost have no choice but to go into a full rebuilding phase at this point. Now would be an ideal time too considering they possess the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Trae Young has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs. The New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers could also be interested. Averaging 25.5 points per game and boasting three All-Star appearances on his resume, the sharpshooting guard would arguably be the biggest addition of any team this offseason.

Dejounte Murray

Sticking with the Hawks, Dejounte Murray has also been in plenty of trade speculation. The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly like him over Trae Young in a potential trade scenario. Murray brings defensive versatility and underrated floor general skills to any team that may covet his services. He is a former steals champion and one-time All-Defensive Team member. Murray has tallied 15.4 points, 1.4 steals, 5.8 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for his career. A possible reunion with the San Antonio Spurs is not out of the question, but the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic also make sense for the veteran guard.

Darius Garland

It has been widely reported that Garland could request a trade if the Cleveland Cavaliers sign Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension. The one-time All-Star will yield plenty of interested suitors on the trade market. His quickness and ability to create scoring opportunities would be a welcome addition in many backcourts from around the league. The Mitchell-Garland experiment has not produced the results many expected it would, but the 18.4 point per game guard can thrive in a different environment. Expect the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and the Orlando Magic to show heavy interest in the former Vanderbilt product.

Brandon Ingram

There is a chance that Garland could be swapped for Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans are committed to Zion Williamson long-term. Plus, they don’t seem to be willing to move C.J. McCollum any time soon. That leaves Brandon Ingram as the odd man out in this trio. Ingram has shown flashes of greatness and has a prototypical NBA body for an elite scoring wing. In the right situation, he can easily be a 25 point- plus per game scorer. Ingram is a one-time All-Star and a former Most Improved Player of the Year. Logging 19.4 points and 5.2 total rebounds per game for his career, it makes sense why teams like the Cavaliers, 76ers, and the Atlanta Hawks could be interested in the small forward’s services.

Zach LaVine

One of the biggest surprises from the regular season was the fact that Zach LaVine was NOT traded. However, the tea leaves suggest that he will finally be moved soon. The Chicago Bulls are in NBA “no-man’s land,” and a rebuilding process could be on the horizon. Considering all of this, trading away LaVine who can play off the ball as a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter in many other schemes seems to be a solid starting point for the Bulls. The two-time All-Star and former Dunk Contest champion should warrant interest from the Cavaliers, Heat, and the Lakers.