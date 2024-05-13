Anthony Edwards just produced another 40+point performance this Sunday in the Western Conference semifinal clash against the reigning champions, and he keeps earning comparisons with Michael Jordan, considered by most as the greatest NBA player of all time. However, so many experts are urging these comparisons to stop, as they are not necessarily healthy.

Yes, there is no doubt that the Minnesota forward has increased his level during these NBA playoffs and is catching everybody’s attention, even Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzweski, famously known as Coach K.

The legendary tactician, who mostly made a name for himself working with many basketball greats at Duke University and Team USA, knows what a young athlete needs to develop into a superstar.

“The emergence of Anthony Edwards, everyone knew he was really good, but the playoffs give opportunities for players to get to another level, if they can get to another level,” he said about the former Georgia Bulldog. “That’s what has happened with Edwards. He shined. Not just shined but he has been amazing.”

However, Krzyzweski is convinced that it’s too soon to compare the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the six-time NBA champion. “People should just slow down comparisons,” he said. “Jordan is as good as anyone who has ever played, Anthony Edwards is 23 years old. Michael Jordan did it his entire career.”

“Jordan is bigger and a little bit longer. But in this day and age, Edwards has a chance to be that perimeter superstar,” the coach insisted. “We are in a climate in which people want to give lists and comparisons. When you do it over a period of time is when you show just how great a player you are. I think Anthony Edwards will do that, but let’s give him some time to do it.”

The Hall of Famer also gave praise to Wolves president Tim Connelly for the team that he has built around Edwards. “He put together this team where there are two big guys, (Karl-Anthony) Towns and (Rudy) Gobert. That’s unusual in a league that has gone without centers,” Krzyzewski expressed. “They have to be considered the favorites there.”

Edwards recently said that he also wishes the comparison will stop so he can create his “own style” going forward

Even though he admitted to feeling grateful for the comparisons, the Minnesota star also wishes they would stop. “I want people to be like, ‘This Anthony Edwards kid, he’s got his own style. He’s maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him,'” Edwards said.

“But I’ve got a trey ball, I can shoot the three. So, I think that makes me a little different than Michael Jordan,” he assured, as he’s convinced that he also contributed as a three-point marksman, while Jordan was mostly known for being a mid-range shooter.

Ant said he wanted the Michael Jordan comparisons to stop, then he went straight out there and did the MJ shrug 😂 pic.twitter.com/dSMGPtxbjC — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) May 7, 2024

Charles Barkley also asked NBA fans to tone it down with the comparisons. “Please, America, please stop the Michael Jordan stuff,” he said on air last week. “This guy’s had one good playoff run. I think he’s gonna be a great player, he’s a really nice kid, we root for him, we want him to be…”

His co-host Shaquille O’Neal cut him off to ask Chuck if he really thought that Ant isn’t close to MJ, to which he answered “hell no.” The Lakers icon then implied that both players aren’t to far apart considering Jordan’s career at 23-year of age. “I love Anthony Edwards,” Barkley insisted. “Do not do that.”