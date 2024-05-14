If you watched the first three quarters of this Western Conference semifinal’s Game 4, you would’ve never thought that the Thunder would ultimately win the contest, as the Mavericks held a comfortable league during most of the match. However, you can never really call a win when you are up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Canadian superstar knew the stakes were high if they lost this contest, and stepped into the fourth quarter ready to turn things around. He then scored or assisted in 20 of Oklahoma City’s final 30 points, and called the victory “probably the most meaningful game I’ve played in my career.”

“Be aggressive, but be smart,” the guard told himself throughout the match, and eventually finished with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals. But most importantly, he dropped in 10 and handed out 4 assists in the fourth stage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops a playoff career-high 34 PTS as the @okcthunder take Game 4 to tie the series 2-2! 34 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK Game 5 is Wednesday night in OKC ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/FS1CbjDlRE — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2024

Even his own teammate Chet Holmgren admitted to watch him in amazement as he took control late in the game. “There’s some points in the game I’m doing the same thing you guys are doing — just kind of being a fan of what he’s doing and, when some of those shots go in, just kind of making a face like, ‘That’s crazy,'” he said.

The rookie, who also contributed 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks, was not surprised by SGA. “But he’s been doing it all year. I’ve seen him do it since I got here, and that’s just who he is. Tough-shot maker, but he does a lot more out there for us than just that,” the big man shared.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 14 points and were behind during most of the game, as the squad struggled to score against Dallas’ defense. “That was ill-advised, but you just trust your work,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, as his squad eventually put up 35 points only in the fourth quarter.

The 25-year-old not only scored, but also fed, as he attracted defenders and found his own teammates in free positions. This was the moment when the rival defence fell into desperation and let the Thunder play their game.

Teammates and rivals delivered praise for SGA, who is currently playing his first playoffs as squad leader

Even Shai’s own coach just laid back and watched how his star player took control of the game and made it his own. “He obviously took that thing by the horns there late, but he had an unbelievable blend and really found his teammates on a lot of plays,” said OKC coach Mark Daigneault.

“And continued to find them. The shot Chet hit, the shot Lu hit that he sprayed to them — that’s him passing the ball in critical time,” he noted. “Down 2-1 in the fourth quarter, and the team is shooting 20-something percent from 3, that’s just unbelievable trust and confidence for him to rise to that in that moment. And for a young, ambitious star player, I was blown away by those plays.”

Even though this is Gilgeous-Alexander’s third playoff in his young six-year career, this is his first as the face of the Oklahoma City franchise. Even his rival Luka Doncic recognized his greatness.

“He was unbelievable,” said the Mavs superstar, after posting 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. “He kept making shots, and maybe at some point we got to send double-teams. He’s just too good.”