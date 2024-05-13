One of the names that have been floating around the Lakers organization to become the next head coach is none other than JJ Redick. Ever since Darvin Ham’s discharge, the purple and gold are wasting no time in looking for the best suitor to take the Los Angeles club back to their glory days.

As the team stands as one of the few in the league with a vacant head coach position, considering Phoenix just hired Mike Budenholzer, they wish to make sure they chose the right candidate. Ham lost his job after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive year.

As Redick has already been interviewed by the Hornets, he’s admitted to the press that he’s itching to get back to the NBA as a coach. During last week’s appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, he expressed this sentiment. “I am currently a broadcaster and a podcast host of multiple podcasts and really just enjoying those things,” JJ started out.

Seen a bunch of little reports that seem to indicate JJ Redick is in the lead to be the next Lakers coach… How would you feel about JJ as head coach? pic.twitter.com/gC9FagmMC9 — 𝐉𝐚𝐤𝐞 (@SixthManJake) May 13, 2024

“Very fortunate to be doings this,” he added. “The coaching thing… Channing and RJ I would guess that there’s a part of you, and it’s a very, very, small part of me that misses playing. Like, actually playing basketball. There’s a small part of me that misses shooting a basketball or coming off a screen and shooting. But it’s a small part.”

Redick, who played 17 seasons in the league with six different franchises, can’t help but admit that he wants to be back inside the action, and not just commentating for the broadcasting booth. “What I really miss is the juice. I miss the action, I miss the competition, I miss leadership, I miss being on a team. In a locker room, physically in a locker room after winning a road game. You miss that stuff,” he insisted.

“There’s a high that you get as an athlete that goes beyond passing and shooting and dribbling, and taking a charge or dunking a basketball. Those are all these little moments of actual gameplay,” said the 39-year-old. “It’s the other moments that I feel we all miss as ex-athletes. And the part about coaching in general is the things that I miss and the things that I love doing that involves coaching. That all is part of coaching. That’s all.”

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently announced the Lakers are closely evaluating the benefits of hiring JJ as their next coach, but that James Borrego is also in the club’s shortlist.

JJ Redick is not the only candidate being considered by the purple and gold organization, but see him as a top leader

According to insider Shams Charania, the next-coach list to become the 29th Lakers tactician also include Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego, Ty Lue and of course, JJ Redick.

“JJ [Redick] certainly is a real candidate if they do open up this coaching search,” the ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin said on the Dan Patrick Show. “There’s, I’d say, half a dozen folks out there, including possibly the guy who just lost last night against the Mavericks, Tyronn Lue … that there will be a process there that there are several viable candidates that will get an interview.”

Ham led the L.A. squad with a 90-74 (.549) mark, which included a Western Conference finals berth, two play-in victories, and the first-ever In-Season Tournament title. Rob Pelinka said that he informed the former coach of the decision in a phone call before telling the press.

“We all want to thank Darvin for this dedication and positivity. While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. The organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world,” the GM assured.