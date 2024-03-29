Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray posted a career-high 44 points on 18-of-44 (40.9%) shooting from the field and 6-of-19 (31.6%) from 3-point range in Thursday night’s 123-122 overtime win against the Boston Celtics.

His 44 attempts were a career high as well. The 2022 All-Star also finished with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in a season-high 46 minutes of action. It was his third 40-point outing in the month of March.

“I’m just built for those moments,” said Murray, who scored all 11 of Atlanta’s points in overtime and made the go-ahead jumper in the final second. “I’m a confident guy.”

Dejounte Murray netted a career-high 44 points in tonight’s win. It’s his third 40-point outing in the month of March, becoming the 5th Hawk to score 40+ in at least three games in a month: Dominique Wilkins (7x), Trae Young (4x), Bob Pettit (2x), John Drew, Dejounte Murray — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 29, 2024



His 44 shot attempts were the most since Russell Westbrook in October 2016 and tied for the seventh most in an NBA game since 1984 (when tracking became available).

NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant holds the record for shot attempts in a game against the Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers legend set the mark in November 2002, when he attempted 47 shots at Boston in a losing effort.

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray said Kobe Bryant would be proud of him for attempting 44 shots

“I still feel like I played awful,” Murray said. “I don’t want to take that many shots. But I know Kobe would be proud of me. End of the day, we competed at a high level, and we got a great team win.”

Murray, 27, became the fifth Hawk to score 40 or more points in at least three games in a month — joining Dominique Wilkins (7x), Trae Young (4x), Bob Pettit (2x), and John Drew.

Fans were unsure whether Murray would even play Thursday night. Prior to tipoff, the seven-year veteran was listed as questionable for the second straight game with lower back soreness.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY IS HIM AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Ghq5ar4kHO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 29, 2024



“We’re not tanking,” Murray said when asked about potentially missing the game because of his sore back. “We’re not trying to lose, and we’re trying to win games and see how high we can get.”

Furthermore, Murray expanded his streak of two-plus steals to nine straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA, the second-longest such streak in the league this season, and the second-longest such streak of his career.

Through 70 games (all starts) this season, Murray is averaging a career-high 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 35.6 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 46.5% from the field and 36.6% from deep.

Atlanta holds the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks would face the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs if they make it through the play-in tournament with the ninth or 10th spot in the conference.