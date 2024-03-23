Clippers’ Russell Westbrook to Return From Hand Injury Next Week

Los Angeles Clippers reserve guard Russell Westbrook will return to the lineup at some point next week, coach Ty Lue said before Friday night’s 125-117 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Russ is doing well. He’ll play sometime next week,” Lue said. When asked which day, Lue replied, “Sometime next week. I don’t know. Sometime next week.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the nine-time All-Star could be back to game action as early as Monday, when the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to return to the lineup next week — perhaps as soon as Monday vs. the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Westbrook — one of the league’s top sixth men — had surgery to repair a fractured left hand three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/cL6JdNyVaO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2024



Monday’s matchup with the Pacers will mark three weeks since Westbrook underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hand he suffered March 1 against the Washington Wizards.

If Westbrook doesn’t play Monday, he could make his return on the road either at Philadelphia on Wednesday or at Orlando on Friday. The UCLA product has missed 11 straight games.

The Clippers have struggled without their top sixth man.

They went 28-8 from the first game he came off the bench against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 17 to the time he suffered his hand injury. Los Angeles is 6-5 this season without him.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook has held opponents to 39.7% shooting as the contesting defender

Through 58 games (10 starts) this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 22.6 minutes per game. He’s averaging career lows in points, assists, and minutes played.

Westbrook is the only player to average 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench for a career since starters were first tracked in 1970-71 (minimum 50 games), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Moreover, Westbrook has held opponents to 39.7% shooting as the contesting defender, third best among players to contest 300 or more shots this season, according to Second Spectrum.

Fun Fact: Russell Westbrook began shooting only 8 days after his injury. He began private shooting on Saturday, March 9th. This means he had surgery on March 4th and began shooting on Saturday, March 9th. Only 5 days later. What a Warrior!!!!#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qLmupSnJCr — JDJackson (@TheWestWolfPod) March 23, 2024



On the offensive side, Westbrook has been just as valuable. He currently has 1,859 offensive rebounds across his 16-year playing career, the most by a point guard in NBA history.

The nine-time All-NBA member was tied with former 7-foot-4 center Mark Eaton at the 132nd spot on the all-time list. He now ranks 131st overall and 16th among active players in offensive boards.

Robin Lopez (2,147), Al Horford (2,081), Taj Gibson (2,080), Brook Lopez (2,011), and Anthony Davis (1,917) are among the players ahead of him — none of whom are guards.