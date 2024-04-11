Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) are out indefinitely and will miss the Eastern Conference play-in tournament because of their injuries.

Johnson, 22, will miss at least three weeks after spraining his right ankle Tuesday night against the Miami Heat. He missed six straight games last month after suffering an ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 18.

The third-year wing rolled his ankle while landing with 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter. Johnson had returned just two games prior from a previous right ankle sprain.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Jalen Johnson left Tuesday's game vs. Miami with a right ankle sprain. An MRI taken yesterday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a Grade 2 lateral ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks. Onyeka Okongwu…



Through 56 games (52 starts) this season, the Duke product has averaged career highs of 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.1% from the floor and career bests of 35.5% from 3-point range and 72.8% at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least four weeks following a nonsurgical procedure Tuesday to address inflammation in his left big toe. The 6-foot-8 center has missed 24 of the Hawks’ last 26 games.

The four-year veteran is also averaging career highs of 10.2 points and 25.5 minutes, along with 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks through 55 games (eight starts).

Plus, he’s shooting 61.1% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and a career-best 79.3% at the line.

Atlanta Hawks rank 10th in the Eastern Conference, could face Chicago Bulls in NBA Play-In Tournament

In Atlanta’s 141-134 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 3, Okongwu recorded a career-high 22 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes off the bench.

The Hawks’ injury update comes a day after All-Star guard Trae Young registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists in his return during Wednesday night’s 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Young had missed 23 games because of a torn ligament in his left pinkie.

In his return from injury, Trae put up a double-double on 100% shooting ❄️ 14 PTS

❄️ 11 AST

In his return from injury, Trae put up a double-double on 100% shooting ❄️ 14 PTS

❄️ 11 AST

❄️ 5-5 FG | 2-2 3-PT FG



In addition to Jalen Johnson, guard Dejounte Murray (right quad contusion) and forward De’Andre Hunter (rest) were held out against Charlotte.

Atlanta plays at the Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25) on Friday and visits the Indiana Pacers (46-34) on Sunday to end its regular season. The club has gone 15-24 away from State Farm Arena this season.

The Hawks (36-44) currently hold the No. 10 spot and the final position in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, where they will face the Chicago Bulls (37-42).