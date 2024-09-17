NBA insider reveals that tension between LeBron, Curry over GOAT debate ‘was real’

Stephen Curry and LeBron James might have seemed like the best of friends back in July when they conquered a gold medal with Team USA during these past 2024 Paris Olympics, but this wasn’t always the case. Moreover, a certain NBA insider recently talked about the time that both players’ camps were involved in a heated debate over who was the GOAT.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reminded us about this time in NBA history. “We were at all those Finals where I don’t care what LeBron says now,” he recalled. “It’s not a matter of them having animosity toward one another, but they were rivals.

“Their camps didn’t always love the way that the other player was talked about. LeBron’s people did not love it when people started calling Steph the best player in the world. There was a tension that was real.”

Stephen Curry on becoming friends with LeBron James over the years & being teammates on Team USA: “I said, ‘I know a flurry’s coming.’ As soon as I said this, Bron walks right behind me… ‘Damn, right, it is’… Caught me off guard because I still have to get used to liking… pic.twitter.com/rDvDox27mK — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) September 8, 2024

Nowadays, there is no doubt that they are both future Hall of Famer that helped define this basketball generation. However, even though both superstars share four NBA championships, only LeBron finds himself today in the “greatest of all time” discussions, involving Michael Jordan.

Today, as friends, James has opened up about their relationship. “LeBron versus Steph, they should never smile against each other on the court,” the King told USA Today. “They should hate each other. We get it. We understand that a lot of y’all maybe grew up in a (Larry) Bird-Magic (Johnson) era and they shouldn’t like each other.

“But I’m also old enough to know that Isiah (Thomas) and Magic hugged each and kissed each other on the floor too because it was just mutual respect. You know what I’m saying?”

LeBron also mentioned how rivals used to deal with each other in the past. “I’m also old enough to know that they say Michael (Jordan) never talked to any of his opponents, but I’m also smart enough to know that him and Charles (Barkley) had a lot of conversations during the ’93 Finals and also played golf once against each other,” the Lakers star expressed.

The Golden State icon recently said he was looking forward to moments with LeBron, whether they are ‘teammates or not’

After winning gold over the summer, Curry spoke with Natasha Dye of People, reflecting on the significance of playing alongside James rather than against him. “All the battles we’ve had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star Game or whatever, but in high-stakes basketball with a lot on the line.

“I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there,” expressed the Warriors icon. This experience, he noted, was different from any All-Star game, as it involved high stakes and a shared goal.

Curry further expressed his desire for more opportunities to share the court with James, whether as teammates or rivals. “Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not,” he added. “We still have to compete against each other until it’s all over.”

For many NBA fans, the idea of Curry and James teaming up on an NBA roster is tantalizing, though it remains unlikely. Despite this, the idea has fueled plenty of speculation, especially as both players approach the latter stages of their careers.