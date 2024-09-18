ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” and has agreed to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure University, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. He has worked at ESPN since 2017.

ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1991

Wojnarowski, 55, is a St. Bonaventure alumnus and has a close relationship with the program, including as a fundraiser for the school’s collective in recent years. He is a 1991 graduate of the western New York school and a distinguished alumnus from the Jandoli School of Communication.

“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Wojnarowski told ESPN.

“I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.”

Statement from ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro on Adrian Wojnarowski's retirement from ESPN https://t.co/Bu5vHuK7E5 pic.twitter.com/GzQbwTiHlA — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 18, 2024

In May 2022, Wojnarowski received an honorary doctorate from St. Bonaventure. He previously worked at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County (New Jersey), according to his biography.

“I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the World Wide Leader,” he added.

Wojnarowski is walking away from about $20 million

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Adrian Wojnarowski is “walking away from around $20M.” Marchand also reported that Wojnarowski informed his bosses Jimmy Pitaro and Burke Magnus of his decision to leave ESPN on Wednesday morning.

Furthermore, a source told Marchand they were “surprised” by the move. Pitaro released a statement saying they “completely understand his decision to make a lifestyle change and slow down a bit.”

According to St. Bonaventure’s news release, his role as general manager will feature a wide range of responsibilities, “including name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities and as a liaison with collectives; transfer portal management; recruit, family and alumni player relationships; professional player programs; and program fundraising.”

“In these changing times of college sports, I’m eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment,” Adrian Wojnarowski said in the release.

“… I’m hopeful to share with members of our community some best practices learned from the most successful franchises and minds in the NBA and committed to opening doors globally for our players both on and off the court.”

Wojnarowski’s insights and league connections led him to become one of the best breaking news sources in any sport. The Bristol, Connecticut, native was always the first to announce an NBA free agency signing or trade.