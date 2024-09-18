NBA

Michael Jordan Sells Highland Park Mansion For $14.855M

By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated15 seconds ago on September 17, 2024

Michael Jordan Sells Highland Park Mansion For $14.855M

NBA Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is finally about to sell his nine-bedroom, 19.5-bath mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, for $14.855 million, according to Realtor.com.

After sitting on the market for 12 years, the 56,000-square-foot estate is currently listed as contingent. This means the would-be buyer and Jordan have a deal, but it’s contingent upon several conditions being met.

The six-time NBA champ originally put the enormous property up for sale in 2012 with an asking price of $29 million. However, he lowered that sum to $16 million just one year later.

Michael Jordan Sells Highland Park Mansion For $14.855M
Realtor.com

 

Michael Jordan Sells Highland Park Mansion For $14.855M
Realtor.com

In 2015, the list price dropped to $14.855 million, in honor of Jordan’s No. 23 jersey number. When added, one, four, eight, five, and five total 23. The price has been around $15 million since 2015.

Built in 1995, the mansion features a No. 23 gate, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym, a weight room, and a full-sized basketball court. The seven-acre lot also has a circular infinity pool, a putting green, and a tennis court.

According to TMZ Sports, the home was featured in Travis Scott’s “FRANCHISE” music video.

Michael Jordan paid a $137,208 property tax bill for the Highland Park mansion in the 2023 tax year

Assuming the buyer can afford the home, the individual will be paying a ridiculous property tax bill. Lake County records show that the estate had a $137,208 property tax bill in the 2023 tax year.

The Lake County assessor assigns a $4.94 million value to Jordan’s property. This means if the buyer pays at least $10 million for the mansion, the homeowner can expect the current level of annual property taxes to double.

His Airness owns several properties. Jordan owns a five-bedroom, 9,100-square-foot mansion in Jupiter, Florida, that he bought in March for $17 million. He also owns a 26,299-square-foot mansion in Jupiter that he bought for $5.3 million in 2015.

Michael Jordan Sells Highland Park Mansion For $14.855M
Realtor.com

Additionally, Michael Jordan paid $3.148 million in 2010 for two top-floor penthouses in a condominium building in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bulls legend also owns a six-bedroom, 12,310-square-foot mansion in Cornelius, North Carolina, which he bought in 2013 for $2.8 million.