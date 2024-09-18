Michael Jordan Sells Highland Park Mansion For $14.855M

NBA Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is finally about to sell his nine-bedroom, 19.5-bath mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, for $14.855 million, according to Realtor.com.

After sitting on the market for 12 years, the 56,000-square-foot estate is currently listed as contingent. This means the would-be buyer and Jordan have a deal, but it’s contingent upon several conditions being met.

The six-time NBA champ originally put the enormous property up for sale in 2012 with an asking price of $29 million. However, he lowered that sum to $16 million just one year later.

In 2015, the list price dropped to $14.855 million, in honor of Jordan’s No. 23 jersey number. When added, one, four, eight, five, and five total 23. The price has been around $15 million since 2015.

Built in 1995, the mansion features a No. 23 gate, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym, a weight room, and a full-sized basketball court. The seven-acre lot also has a circular infinity pool, a putting green, and a tennis court.

According to TMZ Sports, the home was featured in Travis Scott’s “FRANCHISE” music video.

Michael Jordan paid a $137,208 property tax bill for the Highland Park mansion in the 2023 tax year

Assuming the buyer can afford the home, the individual will be paying a ridiculous property tax bill. Lake County records show that the estate had a $137,208 property tax bill in the 2023 tax year.

The Lake County assessor assigns a $4.94 million value to Jordan’s property. This means if the buyer pays at least $10 million for the mansion, the homeowner can expect the current level of annual property taxes to double.

His Airness owns several properties. Jordan owns a five-bedroom, 9,100-square-foot mansion in Jupiter, Florida, that he bought in March for $17 million. He also owns a 26,299-square-foot mansion in Jupiter that he bought for $5.3 million in 2015.

Additionally, Michael Jordan paid $3.148 million in 2010 for two top-floor penthouses in a condominium building in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bulls legend also owns a six-bedroom, 12,310-square-foot mansion in Cornelius, North Carolina, which he bought in 2013 for $2.8 million.