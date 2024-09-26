Derrick Rose Retires From NBA After 16-Year Career

Former MVP Derrick Rose officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday morning after a 16-year career. Rose’s decision to retire comes just days after he requested to be released from his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Derrick Rose thanks NBA fans on social media

Rose, who turns 36 on Oct. 4, had one season remaining on the two-year, $6.6 million contract he signed with the Grizzlies during the 2023 offseason. He played 24 games (seven starts) for Memphis last season, averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

“Knowing that I gave my all to the game, I feel confident in my decision,” he told ESPN. “Basketball was just the beginning for me. Now, it’s important that I give my all to my family — they deserve that.”

After 15 NBA seasons, Derrick Rose is retiring from basketball. Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, tells @TheAthletic: "The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth." pic.twitter.com/KYruqeKUPy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2024

Rose also took to Instagram to announce his retirement with an emotional letter to his fans:

“Thank You, My First Love…,” he wrote. “You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat.

“You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I’m capable of. You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined. You taught me that every loss was a lesson and every win was a reason to be grateful. You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, perseverance.”

Chicago Bulls selected Rose first overall in 2008 NBA draft

Derrick Rose was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA draft out of the University of Memphis. The 6-foot-3 guard emerged as one of the league’s best players. He won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year and was an All-Star the next three seasons.

In 2010-11 at age 22, the Chicago native became the youngest MVP in NBA history. He averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game to lead the Bulls to a league-best 62-20 record en route to an Eastern Conference finals appearance.

Derrick Rose forever 🌹 pic.twitter.com/TquLgkgbCD — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 26, 2024

However, Rose’s promising career took a turn for the worse when he tore the ACL in his left knee during the first round of the 2012 playoffs. He missed the entire 2012-13 season and was limited to only 10 games in 2013-14.

His eight-year run with the Bulls ended when Chicago traded Rose to the New York Knicks during the 2016 offseason. D-Rose was a journeyman in the second half of his career.

Rose also played for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons, and Grizzlies

In 723 career NBA regular-season games (518 starts) with the Bulls, Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons and Grizzlies, Rose averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 30.5 minutes per contest while shooting 45.6% from the floor, 31.6% from 3-point range, and 83.1% at the free throw line.

In Minnesota’s 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, 2018, he recorded a career-high 50 points on 19-of-31 (61.3%) shooting from the field, 4-of-7 (57.1%) from beyond the arc, and 8-of-11 (72.7%) at the foul line.

The three-time All-Star also notched a playoff career-high 44 points in Game 3 of the Bulls’ 2011 Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Derrick Rose is retiring with 12,573 points, 2,324 rebounds, 3,770 assists, 536 steals, 242 blocks, and 22,054 minutes played. He played only 77 games over the last three campaigns, including 24 in his lone season in Memphis.