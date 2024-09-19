Ex-NBA big man warns Victor Wembanyama about health risks of being so tall

From one big man to another, Paul Mokeski raises concern over Victor Wembanyama’s health and offers him advice on how to deal with the perils of being such a tall athlete. According to the former player, there are many disadvantages of having this stature and recommends the French star to take precaution because “it takes a toll.”

After playing for five NBA squads, including a highly-commendable six years in Milwaukee, Mokeski eventaully transitioned into coaching basketball. The 67-year-old revealed that he’s been following Victor’s footsteps ever since he landed in San Antonio with the No. 1 pick of last year’s draft.

The seven-footer was interviewed by Infobae this week, where he explained the dangers of being so tall, while explaining how so many tall basketball players have suffered severe problems after retiring from professional sports. “The human body is not made to be so tall,” said Mokeski.

“From Darryl Dawkins and Moses Malone to Earl Cureton, Wilt Chamberlain, and Jack Haley, they all died from heart-related problems. This is what happens with tall players like me who played in the NBA. We notice the former tall players who have passed away and how they died. Yes, it is a concern,” he assured.

Mokeski then explained how there are different kinds of training and care for athletes with his height. “When you look at his training, he has taken it to the extreme. Yoga, stretching, and all that,” he expressed. “We didn’t do those things. I wish we had. We did 15 jumping jacks and said, ‘Let’s play!’”

Despite this explanation, Paul went on to say that the 20-year-old star from France could suffer less than he had to endure during his time, mostly due to all the technological advances that help players preserve their physicality and extend their careers.

“He will have far fewer problems due to training and knowledge about it. I am less worried about someone like him now than, say, 25 years ago. He will be much better off than I was,” Mokeski recognized.

The French Superstar Is Convinced That He’s Only Played 15% Of His Prime Potential In Rookie Season

Victor Wembanyama‘s rookie season is certainly one for the history books, as he earned the Rookie of the Year award, and an All-Defense selection. The 20-year-old also just became the youngest player ever to lead the NBA in total blocks and averages in a single campaign.

Despite his already impressive resume, the young star doesn’t believe he’s anywhere close to his potential. When asked to reflect on his first season in the big leagues, he guarantees he’s only progressed 15% toward the prime version of himself.

“I would say that I am currently at 15% between my first NBA game and what I hope will be my prime,” he said recently, even though he’s improved incredibly throughout his first year in the United States. The San Antonio center averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks this season.

Earlier in the year, he also clinched the history books as the first rookie with 150 blocks, 150 assists, and 50 steals in a season since Tim Duncan did over 25 years ago. The French star also ranked 10th in total rebounds with 755, 7th in defensive rebounds (594), 6th in usage percentage at 32.2% and second in defensive rating with 106.1.