Is Rudy Gobert (Personal) Playing Tonight In Game 2 At Nuggets?

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for Monday’s Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets due to personal reasons after becoming a father for the first time.

The baby boy was reportedly delivered Monday morning. It is uncertain whether Gobert will be able to travel to Ball Arena in time for the tip-off against the defending champs.

It is uncertain whether Gobert will be able to travel to Ball Arena in time for the tip-off against the defending champs.

Gobert recorded six points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal in the Timberwolves’ Game 1 win at Denver in the Western Conference semifinals series.

During a road trip in Utah in March, Gobert was asked if he would consider missing a playoff game to see his child’s birth. The four-time All-NBA member told reporters that he would.

“I don’t think there’s any debate to have,” Gobert said then. “Coach [Chris] Finch and every guy in this room – that’s what I really love about our team. We have a level of human connection and empathy for one another. That’s really good. I think all the guys will literally tell me, ‘Don’t play.'”

Furthermore, the Timberwolves are not expecting Gobert to play in Game 2. If the 7-foot-1 big man is downgraded to out, Finch will have to rely on Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kyle Anderson to defend Nikola Jokic.

“It definitely changes things,” Mike Conley said of Gobert’s possible absence. “He’s a big focal point of what we do, especially defensively. Also, offensively as well, but we’re a deep team. …. We got a lot of guys ready to step in and play for us if that’s the case, and just try to get a win by any means.”

Gobert, a finalist to earn his record-tying fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, has averaged 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Timberwolves have outscored opponents by 74 points in Gobert’s 175 minutes. That ranks as the second-best individual plus-minus in these playoffs.

Gobert, an 11-year veteran, is attempting to advance to the conference finals for the first time in his career.

NBA sportsbooks show Minnesota as a 6.5-point underdog at Denver. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 51.9% chance of winning Game 2 tonight.

Denver has a higher probability of tying the series if Gobert is out. In fact, the Wolves are just 3-3 in games played this season without him.