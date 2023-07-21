Rudy Gay is an unrestricted free agent after the Oklahoma City Thunder waived the 6-foot-8 forward this past Wednesday, and the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans are among the teams that could be interested in signing him.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, those five aforementioned teams will likely target the 17-year veteran. Gay, 36, was selected eighth overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2006 NBA Draft out of UConn. The former Huskie was then immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are still showing top-10 odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Rudy Gay, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2023



Furthermore, Rudy Gay played seven seasons (2006-13) with Memphis, one with the Toronto Raptors (2013-14 season), four with the Sacramento Kings (2013-17), four with the San Antonio Spurs (2017-21), and the past two with the Utah Jazz. Gay turns 37 years old next month.

In June, Gay exercised his $6.48 million player option with the Jazz for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the two-year, $18.55 million contract he signed with Utah in August 2021. On Jul. 7, Utah traded Gay and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins.

On Jul. 12, the Hawks traded Gay, Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Thunder for Patty Mills. The 2026 second-rounder is Memphis owned.

In 56 games off the bench with the Jazz in the 2022-23 season, Gay averaged career lows of 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 14.6 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 38% from the floor and 25.4% beyond the arc, also career-low percentages.

Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. https://t.co/TL3xE1bVfk — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 21, 2023

Additionally, in Utah’s 123-102 season-opener win over the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19, the 17-year veteran recorded a season-high 16 points, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 6-of-8 (75%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

Moreover, Rudy Gay is only one of five active NBA players drafted in 2006 or earlier alongside LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, and P.J. Tucker. The veteran forward will have the opportunity to play with either Paul or James if he signs with the Warriors or Lakers this offseason.

