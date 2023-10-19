Main Page
How Much Are NBA Superstars Worth Against The Spread?
Sportswriter Ben Fawkes of USA Today gave NBA oddsmakers a list of 69 players and asked them to rank the point-spread value of each one. The journalist then averaged the five values together to get to a final number for every player.
A list of factors for the oddsmakers include:
- Strength of the backup at the position
- Relative strength of rest of the team (how many stars do they have?)
- Opponent
- Regular season vs. playoffs
- How new rotations appear
- Strength of coach
Top 5 NBA Superstars Against The Spread
As one oddsmaker explained, the spread isn’t the only form of odds impacted by an important player being out. Moreover, a defensive-minded could be valued higher for the total than to the point spread.
Two-time MVP and current NBA champion Nikola Jokic is ranked No. 1, worth 5.15 points against the spread (ATS) — the only player worth over five points ATS in the NBA. Of course, the top five are featured below.
1.) Nikola Jokic, Nuggets (5.15 points ATS)
2.) Joel Embiid, 76ers (4.52)
3.) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (4.38)
4.) Luka Doncic, Mavericks (4.36)
5.) Stephen Curry, Warriors (4.09)
Every oddsmaker had Jokic as the most valuable player against the spread in the NBA, whereas a few others had Embiid over Giannis and some picked Antetokounmpo over Embiid.
“Going off of my experience, for years Giannis was the most valuable ATS, just because he always had the ball in his hands,” one oddsmaker noted.
“That’s the same with Jokic now, but to a greater extent. And the Giannis shifts were always at least 6 points. Jokic is off the charts on value above replacement, win shares, etc. … you can just watch a game as a casual fan and see how important he is.”
Check out the full list below.
NBA Player Value Against The Spread
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|2022-23 PER
|2023-24 ESPN Rank
|ATS Value
|1.)
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|1
|2
|5.15
|2.)
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|2
|3
|4.52
|3.)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|3
|1
|4.38
|4.)
|Luka Doncic
|Mavericks
|4
|4
|4.36
|5.)
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|11
|5
|4.09
|6.)
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Thunder
|7
|8
|3.67
|7.)
|Kevin Durant
|Suns
|9
|7
|3.48
|8.)
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|14
|6
|3.31
|9.)
|LeBron James
|Lakers
|13
|9
|3.25
|10.)
|Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|5
|10
|3.19
|11.)
|Damian Lillard
|Bucks
|8
|14
|3.14
|12.)
|Jimmy Butler
|Heat
|6
|12
|3.11
|13.)
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|17
|35
|3.08
|14.)
|Devin Booker
|Suns
|23
|11
|3.07
|15.)
|Anthony Edwards
|Timberwolves
|83
|13
|2.88
|16.)
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|19
|15
|2.87
|17.)
|Kawhi Leonard
|LA Clippers
|12
|24
|2.84
|18.)
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|24
|29
|2.80
|19.)
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|36
|25
|2.74
|20.)
|De’Aaron Fox
|Kings
|25
|23
|2.67
|21.)
|Domantas Sabonis
|Kings
|16
|22
|2.59
|22.)
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pacers
|15
|21
|2.57
|23.)
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|54
|27
|2.52
|24.)
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|29
|32
|2.47
|25.)
|Lauri Markkanen
|Jazz
|21
|28
|2.46
|26.)
|Victor Wembanyama
|Spurs
|27
|43
|2.46
|27.)
|James Harden
|76ers
|73
|44
|2.41
|28.)
|LaMelo Ball
|Hornets
|97
|38
|2.40
|29.)
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|49
|18
|2.39
|30.)
|Paul George
|Clippers
|71
|17
|2.37
|31.)
|Jamal Murray
|Nuggets
|N/A
|47
|2.26
|32.)
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|35
|45
|2.21
|33.)
|Zion Williamson
|Pelicans
|10
|57
|2.18
|34.)
|Kyrie Irving
|Mavericks
|20
|34
|2.17
|35.)
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|53
|26
|2.15
|36.)
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|96
|56
|2.05
|37.)
|Jrue Holiday
|Celtics
|44
|37
|2.03
|38.)
|Fred VanVleet
|Rockets
|144
|30
|2.00
|39.)
|Bradley Beal
|Suns
|26
|31
|1.96
|40.)
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Grizzlies
|159
|72
|1.95
|41.)
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|34
|39
|1.91
|42.)
|DeMar DeRozan
|Bulls
|63
|36
|1.88
|43.)
|Darius Garland
|Cavaliers
|37
|16
|1.87
|44.)
|Jaylen Brown
|Celtics
|56
|19
|1.76
|45.)
|Klay Thomson
|Warriors
|153
|41
|1.72
|46.)
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|170
|86
|1.72
|47.)
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|64
|20
|1.71
|48.)
|Desmond Bane
|Grizzlies
|60
|38
|1.68
|49.)
|Zach LaVine
|Bulls
|61
|64
|1.68
|50.)
|Rudy Gobert
|Timberwolves
|18
|62
|1.67
|51.)
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Celtics
|55
|61
|1.63
|52.)
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|72
|40
|1.60
|53.)
|Evan Mobley
|Cavaliers
|N/A
|74
|1.46
|54.)
|Tyrese Maxey
|76ers
|94
|42
|1.38
|55.)
|Jalen Green
|Rockets
|162
|80
|1.37
|56.)
|Josh Giddey
|Thunder
|92
|53
|1.36
|57.)
|Scott Henderson
|Trail Blazers
|N/A
|78
|1.35
|58.)
|CJ McCollum
|Pelicans
|124
|44
|1.34
|59.)
|Khris Middleton
|Bucks
|84
|46
|1.32
|60.)
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|118
|52
|1.30
|61.)
|Chris Paul
|Warriors
|76
|76
|1.29
|62.)
|Tyler Herro
|Heat
|134
|79
|1.25
|63.)
|Chet Holmgren
|Thunder
|N/A
|73
|1.23
|64.)
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|95
|60
|1.15
|65.)
|Draymond Green
|Wariors
|234
|55
|1.05
|66.)
|Andrew Wiggins
|Warriors
|145
|66
|0.99
|67.)
|Austin Reaves
|LA Lakers
|98
|68
|0.86
|68.)
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Nuggets
|152
|54
|0.83
|69.)
|Russell Westbrook
|LA Clippers
|112
|94
|0.45
