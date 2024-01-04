Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 4)

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors (16-17, 16-17 ATS) host the Denver Nuggets (24-11, 16-18-1 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are below.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Preview

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds

Nuggets vs. Warriors Predictions

Denver enters this matchup on a five-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are also 15-9 in Western Conference meetings this season. Denver is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

During this stretch, the Nuggets have averaged 117.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.8 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field.

Furthermore, Denver is meeting with Golden State for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 120-114 in the last head-to-head game on Christmas Day.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 22 points with the Warriors.

On the other side, the Warriors are 11-14 in conference play this season. Stephen Curry is averaging 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists with Golden State. Not to mention, the Dubs are 6-4 in their past 10 contests.

The Warriors are averaging 120.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.0 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the floor in their last 10 games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 50.6% chance of defeating Denver. Curry and Klay Thompson have been carrying the load during Draymond Green’s suspension. The Dubs should beat the Nuggets this time around.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Reggie Jackson (calf; probable) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Draymond Green (suspension; out indefinitely) | SG Gary Payton II (hamstring; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

Denver is 7-1 SU in their past eight contests.

Next, the Nuggets are 5-0 SU in their previous five road games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests.

Golden State is 9-2 SU in their past 11 home games.

Plus, the point total has gone over in eight of the Dubs’ previous 12 games.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Trayce Jackson-Davis | SF Andrew Wiggins | C Jonathan Kuminga

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 35 games, the Nuggets are 23-9 as favorites, 1-2 as underdogs, 7-11 ATS away, and 7-10-1 over/under away. As for the Warriors, they’re 13-7 as favorites, 3-10 as underdogs, 7-11 ATS at home, and 11-7 over/under at home. Golden State’s 9-2 record in its last 11 home games is pretty convincing.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Warriors to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go under 235.5. The point total has gone under in eight of Denver’s past 10 contests. Note that Denver is also 12-2 SU in its previous 14 meetings with Pacific Division opponents.

Pick the Warriors to win! Golden State stealing a win at home with a healthy Curry and Thompson against the reigning NBA champs seems like one of the more probable predictions. The Nuggets are only 10-8 on the road this season. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.