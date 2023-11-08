Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 8)

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors (6-2, 4-4 ATS) take on the Denver Nuggets (7-1, 5-3 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Warriors vs Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 3-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Preview

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds

Warriors vs. Nuggets Predictions

In the 2022-23 season, the Warriors went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action. Golden State averaged 118.9 points per game, 44.9 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers, and 14.5 on fast breaks.

Stephen Curry leads the Dubs in scoring through seven games of the 2023-24 season, averaging 30.9 points per game. Chris Paul is also averaging a team-high 7.8 assists.

Although the Warriors’ five-game win streak was snapped on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they bounced back Monday night versus the Detroit Pistons. Curry led Golden State in scoring with 34 points.

On the other side, Denver enters this matchup on a five-game home winning streak. In the 2022-23 season, the Nuggets finished 53-29 overall and 34-18 in the conference on their way to winning their first NBA championship.

Last season, the Nuggets also averaged 115.8 points per game, 55 in the paint, 16 off of turnovers, and 16.2 on fast breaks. Denver has won its last three straight games, including back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Jokic leads Denver in points (28.4), rebounds (12.9), and assists (8.4) per game this season. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 58.6% chance of defeating Golden State. The Nuggets are still without Jamal Murray, but the reigning champs continue to win. They should add another W over the Dubs.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Draymond Green (personal; questionable)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C Nikola Jokic (wrist; probable) | PG Jamal Murray (hamstring; out) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 6-1 SU in its last seven games played.

The Warriors are 0-5 ATS in their past five matchups against Denver.

Plus, the Dubs are 1-4 SU in their previous five meetings versus the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games.

Denver is 15-4 ATS in its past 19 contests played against Pacific Division opponents.

Next, the point total has gone over in six of the Nuggets’ previous eight games versus the Warriors.

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Draymond Green | SF Andrew Wiggins | C Kevon Looney

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Reggie Jackson | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Through eight games, the Warriors are 4-1 as favorites, 2-1 as underdogs, 4-2 ATS away, and 3-3 over/under away. As for Denver, the Western Conference contender is 7-1 as a favorite, 0-0 as an underdog, 4-1 ATS at home, and 3-2 over/under at home.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win, Golden State to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227. The Warriors have one of the oldest rosters in the league. At some point, the Dubs will show it. They’re 2-5 SU in their last seven road games against Denver.

Pick the Nuggets to win! Denver winning and Golden State covering is one of the more likely predictions. But keep in mind the Nuggets are 7-1 ATS in their past eight games played in November. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

