Myles Turner became the Indiana Pacers’ all-time blocks leader, passing Jermaine O’Neal, in Friday night’s 123-111 victory against the Golden State Warriors.

Turner, 27, passed O’Neal when he blocked Jonathan Kuminga’s shot in the third quarter to set Indiana’s franchise record for blocks with 1,246.

The 6-foot-11 center ended his impressive night with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in 26 minutes played. It was his fourth game this season with five or more blocks.

“It’s definitely an emotional feeling just being here as long as I have,” Turner said. “Just going through everything I’ve been through. I think it’s amazing.

FRANCHISE RECORD‼️ Myles Turner has passed Jermaine O'Neal for the most blocks in franchise history with 1,246.



“I can leave with something no matter what happens in the future. Now I can tell my kids about this moment, grandkids and hopefully this record is here to stay for a long time.”

Turner became the Pacers’ franchise leader in nine seasons and 560 career games. O’Neal set the previous mark with 1,245 blocks across eight seasons in 514 games.

Besides Turner and O’Neal at the top of the list, Rik Smits ranks third with 1,111 blocks, followed by Herb Williams (1,094), Roy Hibbert (990), Dale Davis (904), Danny Granger (471), and Clemon Johnson (415).

Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner ranks eighth in NBA in blocks this season, led the league in 2018-19

“I’m really happy for him,” said Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton. “He’s the best shot-blocker in this franchise’s history. You don’t see many guys who stay with one franchise their whole career. I think that’s very possible, very probable for him.

“It just fits. I think he is who the Indiana Pacers have been for years. I’m just really, really happy for him. I hope I’m alongside him for a lot more blocks and that he makes that record really hard to get.”

The Pacers still rank 25th overall in defensive rating and 28th in points allowed per game, surrendering 120.5 per game for the season. Turner leads the Pacers in blocks, averaging 1.9 per game.

the squad celebrated Myles Turner's franchise record and Coach Carlisle broke down the locker room after a huge win over Golden State. "That was a high-level game. The way it's so physical now, every game is like a playoff game. This is great for us."

However, in Indiana’s last eight games, the club ranks 13th in the NBA in points allowed with 109.4 per game and fourth in defensive rating, giving up just 107.1 points per 100 possessions, well below its season average of 117.6.

“It’s a credit to the coaching staff,” Turner said. “I think they really switched out our mentality. We know we can score. We can do a lot of stuff with Tyrese. But our coaching staff has put a real emphasis on our defense. … Our group as a whole has done a great job of responding.”

Turner ranks eighth in blocks this season with 124, trailing Victor Wembanyama (216), Chet Holmgren (169), Brook Lopez (167), Anthony Davis (159), Walker Kessler (145), Rudy Gobert (137), and Daniel Gafford (128).

The nine-year veteran has a lot of competition, needless to say.

In Indiana’s 111-97 win over the Orlando Magic on March 10, the Texas native recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, and a season-high six blocks in 31 minutes of action.

Myles Turner led the NBA with 199 blocks in the 2018-19 season.