Home » news » Pacers Interested In Kings Veteran Forward Harrison Barnes

Main Page

Pacers interested in Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 19 seconds ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Indiana Pacers interested in Sacramento Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes
USA Today Network

The Indiana Pacers are pursuing Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes when free agency begins, according to sources. Barnes was selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft. “League sources say that the Pacers have interest in Kings free agent-to-be Harrison Barnes,” reported Marc Stein of “The Stein Line.”

Per reports, the Pacers are interested in adding a “floor-spacing forward” either by trade ahead of this week’s draft or as a free agent. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and guard Tyrese Haliburton, Barnes’ former Kings teammate, are reportedly talking things over with G.M. Chad Buchanon.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pacers hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets.


Harrison Barnes played his first four seasons (2012-16) of his career with Golden State before signing a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016. The 6-foot-8 wing played almost two seasons with Dallas before getting dealt to Sacramento in 2019.

In July 2019, Barnes signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Kings. The 11-year veteran made $18,352,273 this past season with Sacramento. He averaged a career-high 6.6 rebounds per game with the Kings in the 2020-21 season.

Indiana Pacers are targeting Sacramento Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes when free agency begins July 6

Furthermore, Barnes played all 82 games of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 32.5 minutes per game. The UNC product also shot 47.3% from the field, 37.4% beyond the arc, and 84.7% at the foul line.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Barnes averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 28.1 minutes per game against the Golden State Warriors. But he played only 29 minutes over the last two games of Sacramento’s first-round series loss.


Additionally, the Pacers are projected to have about $27.3 million in practice cap space this summer. Other free agents on Indiana’s radar include Kyle Kuzma, Bruce Brown, and Dillon Brooks.

In the Kings’ 136-111 win over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 9, Barnes scored a season-high 30 points in 31 minutes as a starter. He finished 11-of-13 (84.6%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 (85.7%) from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are also interested in signing Barnes this offseason.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now