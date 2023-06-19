Pacers interested in Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes

The Indiana Pacers are pursuing Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes when free agency begins, according to sources. Barnes was selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft. “League sources say that the Pacers have interest in Kings free agent-to-be Harrison Barnes,” reported Marc Stein of “The Stein Line.”

Per reports, the Pacers are interested in adding a “floor-spacing forward” either by trade ahead of this week’s draft or as a free agent. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and guard Tyrese Haliburton, Barnes’ former Kings teammate, are reportedly talking things over with G.M. Chad Buchanon.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Pacers hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets.

“League sources say that the Pacers have interest in Kings free agent-to-be Harrison Barnes, thanks at least in part to two rather prominent Barnes fans in the organization.” (via @TheSteinLine) Two mentioned: Tyrese Haliburton & Rick Carlisle Source: https://t.co/zTLilTY4N2 pic.twitter.com/06z9VBMYov — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) June 19, 2023



Harrison Barnes played his first four seasons (2012-16) of his career with Golden State before signing a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016. The 6-foot-8 wing played almost two seasons with Dallas before getting dealt to Sacramento in 2019.

In July 2019, Barnes signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Kings. The 11-year veteran made $18,352,273 this past season with Sacramento. He averaged a career-high 6.6 rebounds per game with the Kings in the 2020-21 season.

Indiana Pacers are targeting Sacramento Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes when free agency begins July 6

Furthermore, Barnes played all 82 games of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 32.5 minutes per game. The UNC product also shot 47.3% from the field, 37.4% beyond the arc, and 84.7% at the foul line.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Barnes averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 28.1 minutes per game against the Golden State Warriors. But he played only 29 minutes over the last two games of Sacramento’s first-round series loss.

The Mavericks are showing interest in a Harrison Barnes reunion this summer as he enters free agency, according to @MikeAScotto. 📝: https://t.co/dApuwbTRUQ pic.twitter.com/emyeeCUymn — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) June 18, 2023



Additionally, the Pacers are projected to have about $27.3 million in practice cap space this summer. Other free agents on Indiana’s radar include Kyle Kuzma, Bruce Brown, and Dillon Brooks.

In the Kings’ 136-111 win over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 9, Barnes scored a season-high 30 points in 31 minutes as a starter. He finished 11-of-13 (84.6%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 (85.7%) from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are also interested in signing Barnes this offseason.

NBA Betting Content You May Like