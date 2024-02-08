The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Gordon Hayward, according to reports. Hayward, 33, is on an expiring four-year, $120 million contract.

His 2023-24 salary is $31.5 million. His deal carries a $1.8 million trade bonus that Charlotte would be responsible for paying — unless he decides to reduce it or waive it.

The bonus is applied to his $31.5 million outgoing salary for trade purposes. His contract also includes an aggregate trade restriction, which prevents him from being traded with other players until April 8.

Fortunately for OKC, that does not apply here.

Hayward is on an expiring $31.5M contract. He has a $1.8M trade bonus that Charlotte would be responsible in paying (unless he reduces/waives it). The bonus is applied to his $31.5M outgoing salary for trade purposes. Bertans has a $17M salary this season and $16M in 2024-25.… https://t.co/PS75KcpKuU — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 8, 2024



Furthermore, Hayward made only 25 appearances (all starts) with the Hornets this season. In his 14th season, the Butler product is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 31.9 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-7 wing scored a season-high 27 points in a 124-117 win against the Washington Wizards (Nov. 10) and in a 111-100 loss to the Chicago Bulls (Dec. 6).

Of course, he shot 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the field and made all five free throws at Chicago.

Tre Mann, Davis Bertans were averaging career-low numbers with the Oklahoma City Thunder this season

Meanwhile, Mann is currently signed to a four-year, $14.04 million deal. The final two seasons of his contract are team options. He has a $3.19 million salary for this season and will earn $4.9 million in 2024-25.

Mann, 23, averaged career lows of 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 9.2 minutes per game with OKC this season. As a reserve, he scored a season-high 12 points against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 29.

Bertans, 31, is making $17 million this season and is slated to earn $16 million in 2024-25. His 2024-25 salary is guaranteed for $5.3 million. Mann has two seasons remaining — $3.2 million and $4.9 million.

Additionally, in 15 games off the bench this season with the Thunder, he averaged career lows of 2.9 points and 6.1 minutes per game while shooting 38.5% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

Although Gordon Hayward hasn’t played 70 or more games in a season since his Celtics days, his addition should help OKC to strengthen its frontcourt.

However, because of injuries and the number of games he’s missed, a fair argument could be made that he’s overpaid. His production on the court has gradually declined since his first season with the Hornets.

Moreover, the Thunder (35-16) hold a three-way tiebreaker with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference standings.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.