Three NBA teams are tied record-wise for the No. 1 seed in their respective conference after 81 games for the first time in league history — Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. All three title contenders are 56-25.

With Denver’s 121-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, along with wins by Oklahoma City and Minnesota, there is now a three-way tie atop the Western Conference heading into the final day of the NBA regular season.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves and took a one-game lead on Minnesota and Oklahoma City. This led to the reigning NBA champions becoming the favorites to secure the No. 1 seed in the West playoffs.

However, the Nuggets blew a 23-point lead to San Antonio in their one-point loss on Friday, causing the team to fall out of sole possession of first place in the West standings and into a tie with Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. I mean, really disappointing,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We controlled our own destiny and what we accomplished on Wednesday night, we just gave it right back. You know what I mean? So, it’s easy to get up for Minnesota.

“I mean, our guys were locked in, they were focused, they were serious. And I don’t think we had the same approach for tonight’s game, but you had a chance to get to the one seed and now, obviously, we’ll likely be the three seed at the end of the day.”

Based on tiebreakers, the Thunder are now first, the Timberwolves second, and the Nuggets are in third place heading into the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

Since the Thunder, Timberwolves, and Nuggets all play in the same Northwest Division, the 3-team tiebreaker used is the season head-to-head record against one another.

Minnesota has the best conference record at 37-14.

Though, OKC currently ranks at the top because the Thunder are 2-2 versus Minnesota and 3-1 against the Nuggets (5-3). The Timberwolves are 2-2 versus OKC and 2-2 against Denver (4-4). The Nuggets are 2-2 versus Minnesota and 1-3 against the Thunder (3-5).

On Sunday, the Nuggets visit the Grizzlies in Memphis, while the Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks and the Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns. The only way for Denver to clinch the top seed is if both Oklahoma City and Minnesota lose Sunday.

If Oklahoma City and Denver win and Minnesota loses, the Thunder are No. 1, Nuggets are No. 2, and Wolves are No. 3. If Denver and Minnesota win and Oklahoma City loses, the Wolves are No. 1, Nuggets are No. 2, and Thunder fall to No. 3.

Last season, the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals in five games against the Miami Heat after clinching the No. 1 seed in the West standings with a 53-29 record.

