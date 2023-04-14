Tonight, the Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Thunder vs. Timberwolves game are here. Sportsbooks show the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite at home. While OKC is 17-25 away, Minnesota is 22-19 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

🏀 Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder | Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder | Minnesota Timberwolves 📊 Record: Thunder (41-42, 48-34-1 ATS) | Timberwolves (42-41, 41-42 ATS)

Thunder (41-42, 48-34-1 ATS) | Timberwolves (42-41, 41-42 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 🕛 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota 🎲 NBA Odds: Thunder +5.5 (-112) | Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

On Friday, the No. 9 seed Oklahoma City Thunder play the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves inside Target Center at 9:30 p.m. ET. These teams are playing for the eighth spot in the Western Conference Playoffs. OKC finished 25-27 in Western Conference play in the regular season.

First off, the Timberwolves are 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents. They’re averaging 117 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Minnesota also has a 15-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 9-7 in division matchups. Oklahoma City has a 7-7 record in games decided by three points or fewer. OKC is averaging 116.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.1 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the floor.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 56.1% probability of winning tonight. Not only is Minnesota 3-1 against OKC in its last three matchups this season, but the Wolves also played better than expected in Tuesday’s 108-102 overtime play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Therefore, Minnesota will likely win tonight.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Injuries | NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SF Kenrich Williams (wrist; out for the season) | SF Aleksej Pokusevski (knee; downgraded to out) | PF Chet Holmgren (foot; out for the season)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

C Rudy Gobert (back; questionable) | C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf; probable) | SG Jaylen Nowell (knee; probable) | C Naz Reid (wrist; out indefinitely) | PF Jaden McDaniels (hand; out indefinitely)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023

Oklahoma City is 5-5 in its last 10 contests.

The Thunder are 1-7 in their past eight matchups against Minnesota.

Also, OKC is 6-1 ATS in its previous seven meetings away versus the Timberwolves.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are 1-6 in their last seven games played on a Friday.

Minnesota is 4-1 in its past five contests as a favorite.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in four of the Wolves’ previous five games.

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG Josh Giddey | PF Jaylin Williams | SF Jaylen Williams | C Luguentz Dort

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Anthony Edwards | PF Kyle Anderson | SF Rudy Gobert | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Thunder vs. Pelicans Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023

Furthermore, OKC is 22-30 as an underdog, 21-21 over/under away, and 24-17-1 ATS away. Minnesota is 21-17 as a favorite, 17-24 over/under at home, and 19-22 ATS at home. The point total has gone under in nine of the Timberwolves’ last 12 games versus Western Conference opponents.

Rudy Gobert is now back in the lineup after serving his one-game suspension. The Thunder’s only win this season against Minnesota came on Dec. 3, when OKC defeated the Wolves 135-128 at Target Center. Predictor computers are projecting the Timberwolves to win, cover the spread, and the point total to go over 228.

Pick the Timberwolves to win! Now, OKC has a higher team free throw percentage. Will this matter down the stretch? Well, the Bulls-Raptors play-in game showed fans the importance of making foul shots. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

