Thunder vs. Timberwolves Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

🏀 Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder | Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder | Minnesota Timberwolves 📊 Record: Thunder (41-42, 48-34-1 ATS) | Timberwolves (42-41, 41-42 ATS)

Thunder (41-42, 48-34-1 ATS) | Timberwolves (42-41, 41-42 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 🕛 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center; Minneapolis, Minnesota 🎲 NBA Odds: Thunder +5.5 (-112) | Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)

How to watch or stream Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Play-In game?

Sling TV is the cheapest option for channel accessibility. Sling Orange is $40 per month. Though, your first month is only $20. This streaming service is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One. Sling Orange has TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Next, DirecTV Stream is another option. It costs $69.99 per month. In addition to receiving a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Network channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included. To watch or stream the Thunder vs. Timberwolves game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days Spectrum TV Choice $29.99 per month 7 Days

Furthermore, Hulu + Live TV runs $75 per month. For an added bonus, a 7-day free trial is still available, so anyone can watch both NBA games tonight for free. The service is also compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Carried channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, ABC, and TNT.

To watch or stream NBA games, YouTube TV is the best streaming service, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Moreover, YouTube TV is the best choice for multiple reasons. Along with a 14-day free trial, for $65 per month, users will have unlimited DVR storage and access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, and even NBA TV. This app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox.

Then there’s Spectrum TV Choice. This service offers a 7-day free trial. Spectrum TV Choice costs about $30 per month. However, there’s a significant drawback. The business will only provide this service to Spectrum Internet customers in select areas.

So, this could be a problem for those who want to watch or stream tonight’s games in areas outside their coverage. Having said all that, viewers can select 15 of their favorite networks out of 65 available channels. Customers will have free access to over 10,000 on-demand movies and shows. But the DVR is not included.

For 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, an additional $4.99 per month is required. Out of the five noteworthy streaming services, YouTube TV reigns supreme for basketball fans. The free trial is great for first-time subscribers, and the games are enjoyable to watch in HD quality.

