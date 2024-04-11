Tre Mann Becomes 12th Hornets Player to Swipe 7 Steals in Game

Tre Mann became the 12th Charlotte Hornets player to swipe seven steals in a single game, in Wednesday night’s 115-114 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. His seven steals are also a career high.

Mann, 23, joined Eddie Jones (9), Kemba Walker (8), Jason Richardson (8), Gerald Wallace (8), Brevin Knight (8), Raymond Felton (7), Muggsy Bogues (7), Kurt Rambis (7), Dell Curry (7), Kendall Gill (7), and Baron Davis (7).

Mann finishes with a career-best seven steals, tied for the most in a game by any player this season (Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Herb Jones). He is the 12th @hornets player ever to swipe seven steals in a game.#LetsFly35 https://t.co/RkykHzyWDN — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) April 11, 2024



Furthermore, his seven steals tied the mark for the most in a game by any player this season — joining Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Herb Jones.

Mann played his first 13 games of the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was averaging career lows of 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and just 9.2 minutes per game.

Tre Mann is averaging career highs of 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2.9 steals with Charlotte Hornets

Before the trade deadline in February, the Thunder sent Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micić, a 2024 second-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and cash to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward.

“Coming in the league, I had the reputation of just scoring,” Mann said after the trade. “In OKC, that’s what it was, but I always felt like I added more to a team, that I can bring more to a team. Now I get that opportunity, so I’m just trying to go out there and show that I can do more than just score.”

Through 26 games (all starts) with Charlotte, the guard has averaged career highs of 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 31.3 minutes per game. He’s shooting 45.1% from the field and 34% from deep as well.

Tre Mann in the win tonight: 16 Points

4 Rebounds

7 Assists

6 Steals (career-high) And the game-saving block. pic.twitter.com/1dnj5YQqd7 — HornetsMuse (@hornetsmuse_) April 11, 2024



Additionally, Mann’s player efficiency rating (13.6), true shooting percentage (55.2%), and steal percentage (2.7%) are also career bests. He has averaged 2.9 steals through only 26 starts with the Hornets.

“He’s diligent,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said of Mann. “It shows thought and it shows he’s going home and saying, ‘I want to be on top of stuff.’