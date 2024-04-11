Brandon Miller Has Scored 3rd-Most Points By Hornets Rookie

Brandon Miller has now scored 1,270 points through 73 games (67 starts) of his NBA career, the third-most points by a Charlotte Hornets rookie in franchise history. Only Larry Johnson (1,576) and Alonzo Mourning (1,639) scored more points during their rookie seasons.

Miller, 21, passed Rex Chapman (1,267) for third most on the Hornets’ all-time list during Wednesday night’s 115-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 27 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the field, 5-of-11 (45.5%) from deep, and 4-of-4 (100%) at the free throw line.

25 points for @brandmillerr tonight! That puts him ahead of @RexChapman for 3rd in @hornets history for points in a rookie season. Miller now up to 1,268 points and counting in his rookie season. Only Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning scored more as a rookie for Charlotte. — Sam Farber (@SamFarberLive) April 11, 2024



It was his 29th game this season with at least 20 points. In last Friday’s 124-115 win over the Orlando Magic, Miller became the first rookie in NBA history to record at least 32 points on 100% true shooting in a single game.

Miller ended his outing with 32 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block in 39 minutes of action. He shot 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor, 5-of-6 (83.3%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-5 (100%) at the foul line.

Brandon Miller made a career-high seven 3-pointers, tied the Charlotte Hornets’ rookie single-game record

Furthermore, Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick from last year’s draft scored 19 points in the opening quarter on 7-of-7 (100%) shooting from the field and 4-of-4 (100%) from deep against Orlando.

Miller became the second Hornets player since at least 1996-97 to meet those thresholds in a period. His 19 points were a career high for a quarter as well.

In Charlotte’s 118-111 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, Miller made a career-high seven 3-pointers, tying the franchise rookie record for most in a single game.



The Alabama product tallied 31 points, six rebounds, one assist, and a block in 35 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from outside the arc.

Last month, Miller scored his 1,000th career point in his 60th career game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15. He became the third-fastest Hornets rookie to reach the mark behind only Mourning (53 games) and Johnson (55 games).

Through his rookie season, Miller is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 32.5 minutes per game while shooting 44% from the field, 37.4% from beyond the arc, and 82.5% at the line.