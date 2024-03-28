Home » news » Hornets Shut Down Lamelo Ball Ankle For Season

Hornets Shut Down LaMelo Ball (Ankle) for Season

Charlotte Hornets Shut Down LaMelo Ball (Ankle) for Season
The Charlotte Hornets are shutting down fourth-year guard LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, as he continues to rehab a right ankle injury, the team announced Thursday.

Ball has been out since Jan. 27, when he was sidelined in the second game of a back-to-back. The 2022 All-Star also missed nearly seven weeks after he sprained his right ankle in November.

Since playing 51 games (31 starts) in his rookie 2020-21 season and 75 games (all starts) in 2021-22, Ball has been limited to just 58 appearances over the past two seasons combined due to a number of injuries to the same ankle.

In 22 games (all starts) this season, Ball averaged career highs of 23.9 points and 1.8 steals, along with 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 32.3 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 43.3% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range, and 86.5% at the foul line.

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball recorded a season-high 37 points against Milwaukee Bucks

“Yeah, I mean, he’s so unique in my time, just because of what you said, size, speed, quickness, and then shot creation and shot making,” Clifford said of Ball in October. “He’s a terrific worker. He only got to play 36 games last year. He was coming off a significant injury, and he crushed it this summer.”

In Charlotte’s 130-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 17, the guard recorded a season-high 37 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 34 minutes of action.

“I think, obviously, our vision for him [Ball] is to be the elite point guard in the league or one of the two or three best point guards in the league, which he obviously has the talent to do,” Clifford added. “He has the work ethic to do it.”

Additionally, Ball is earning $10.9 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $35.60 million rookie-scale contract he signed with the Hornets in November 2020. His upcoming five-year, $260 million deal begins next season.

Charlotte’s 2020 first-round draft pick is under contract through the 2028-29 season after inking his designated rookie max extension in July. Depending on the salary cap, he could make as much as $46.53 million in 2028-29.

