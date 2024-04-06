Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller became the first rookie in NBA history to record at least 32 points on 100% true shooting in a single game, during Friday night’s 124-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

Miller, 21, ended his outing with 32 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block in 39 minutes of action. He shot 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor, 5-of-6 (83.3%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-5 (100%) at the foul line.

Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick from last year’s draft scored 19 points in the opening quarter on 7-of-7 (100%) shooting from the field and 4-of-4 (100%) from deep against Orlando.

Miller is the second Hornet since at least 1996-97 to meet those thresholds in a period. His 19 points were a career high for a quarter as well. He posted 26 points on 10-of-10 (100%) shooting, including 5-of-5 (100%) beyond the arc, in the first half.

The Alabama product became the fifth player since at least 1996-97 to record 25 points, a 100% field goal percentage, and five 3-pointers in a half.

Miller joined Stephen Curry (2021) as the only players in league history to end a first half with at least 25 points, along with perfect shooting from the field and the foul line while attempting a minimum of five 3s.

“That’s a great accomplishment,” Miller said. “He’s one of the greats, definitely a great shooter. Being in that category, that’s a blessing.”

Brandon Miller passed Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards for the fifth most 3s by an NBA rookie

With 173 made 3-pointers this season, the 6-foot-9 wing also passed Luka Doncic (168) and Anthony Edwards (171) for the fifth most by a rookie in NBA history. Keegan Murray set the record last season with 206.

“I am very impressed with this young man and what he has accomplished,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I know there was a lot of talk early on about what he was capable of doing and he wasn’t hitting that until a point, and then he just turned it up.

“He has been rookie of the month the last three months. You have to give him a ton of credit for the work he is putting in and staying with it.”

In Charlotte’s 118-111 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, Miller made a career-high seven 3-pointers, tying the franchise rookie record for most in a single game.

He tallied 31 points, six rebounds, one assist, and a block in 35 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from outside the arc.

Last month, Miller scored his 1,000th career point in his 60th career game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15. He became the third-fastest Hornets rookie to reach the mark behind only Alonzo Mourning (53 games) and Larry Johnson (55 games).

Through 70 games (64 starts) of his rookie season, Miller is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor, 37.4% from downtown, and 81.5% at the line.