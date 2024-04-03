Kings are 14-5 this season when Keegan Murray scores 19+ points

The Sacramento Kings are 14-5 this season when second-year forward Keegan Murray scores at least 19 points. Sacramento is 3-2 in games played without Murray, but its two losses were against playoff teams: the New Orleans Pelicans (45-30) on Nov. 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers (47-28) on Nov. 29.

The Kings went on to win their next two meetings with the Clippers on Feb. 25 and Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. The 6-foot-8 wing recorded 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-18 (44.4%) shooting from the field and just 2-of-7 (28.6%) from 3-point range.

“Keegan can score in a variety of ways,” said Sacramento forward Trey Lyles. “He’s a three-level scorer. When he’s aggressive, when he’s going out there and taking shots and making shots and being aggressive on both ends of the floor, because he can defend as well, he’s the player that we need. That’s what we need from him all the time.”

Through 70 games (all starts) this season, Murray is averaging career highs of 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 33.3 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 46.3% from the field and 81.9% at the foul line.

Furthermore, Murray’s player efficiency rating (13.3) and usage percentage (17.9) are career highs as well. In Sacramento’s 125-104 victory against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 16, he notched a career-best 47 points in 36 minutes played.

“Last year Keegan was primarily a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “And this year he’s shown the ability to defend at a high level, to rebound at a high level and to score from all three levels. … He’s so strong, he’s a big man and he can play with some force.

This two-game stretch against the Jazz & Clippers was the first time in Keegan Murray’s career he’s taken at least 18 shots in back-to-back games. He averaged 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 50% from the field and 36.8% from 3. pic.twitter.com/w1PlwyKiCw — Hunter Patterson (@HuntPatterson_) April 3, 2024



“And it’s starting to show. We need that with Malik [Monk] and Kevin [Huerter] out. We need him to step up and to score from all three levels and do it with some force. Because anytime he goes to the rim, he’s a capable finisher while getting fouled. … He’s definitely heading in the right direction. He’s made a ton of progress, and it is much needed by our team right now.”

Additionally, the Kings (44-31) moved within one game of sixth-place New Orleans in the Western Conference standings as they fight to avoid the play-in tournament. In fact, Sacramento is tied with the Phoenix Suns with seven games left.