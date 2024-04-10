Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis continues to lead the NBA in total rebounds (1,074), rebounds per game (13.8), defensive rebounds (796), double-doubles (74), and triple-doubles (26) this season. His double-double streak ended at 61 on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sabonis and Nikola Jokic are the only players in NBA history to record at least 25 triple-doubles in the same season. He leads Jokic (25), Luka Doncic (21), Giannis Antetokounmpo (10), Josh Hart (6) Scottie Barnes (4), LeBron James (4), James Harden (3), and Bam Adebayo (2).

Players to record 1500+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 400+ assists this season… • Nikola Jokic

• Giannis Antetokoumpo

• Domantas Sabonis

• Luka Doncic and Paolo Banchero.



Through 79 games (all starts), Sabonis is averaging 19.5 points and career highs of 13.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 59.5% from the field, 37.8% from deep, and 70.3% at the free throw line.

This is his seventh straight season that he’s averaged a double-double in points and rebounds. His defensive rebound percentage (34.8%), total rebound percentage (22.8%), and assist percentage (34.1%) are all career highs.

It is his first 1,000-rebound season and sixth season with over 1,000 points.

Domantas Sabonis leads Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, and other players in total rebounds

Additionally, Anthony Davis is second in total rebounds with 936, followed by Jokic (930), Rudy Gobert (925), Antetokounmpo (833), Jusuf Nurkic (803), Jarrett Allen (781), and Nikola Vucevic (774).

Gobert is second with 12.8 rebounds per game. Davis is next with 12.6 rebounds per contest, followed by Jokic (12.4), Jalen Duren (11.6), Antetokounmpo (11.6), and Nurkic (11).

Sabonis, 27, has a whopping 73 games this season with at least 10 rebounds.

In Sacramento’s 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25, he posted his 54th consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Kevin Love for the longest streak since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 73rd double-double this season, the most of anyone since Hakeem Olajuwon with 72 back in 1992-93. He's also recorded a double-double in 60 straight games!



Of course, Wilt Chamberlain holds the all-time record with 227 straight double-doubles.

Sabonis finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists against Philadelphia to become the fifth player in NBA history with at least 25 triple-doubles in a season — joining Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson.

Last week, Sabonis became just the second NBA player in history to finish a season with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 600 assists — joining Chamberlain.

In Sacramento’s 131-110 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 9, the eight-year veteran recorded a season-high 37 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals in 37 minutes of action.