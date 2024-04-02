Home » news » Domantas Sabonis 2nd Nba Player With 1k Point 1k Rebound 600 Assist Season

Domantas Sabonis 2nd NBA Player with 1K-Point, 1K-Rebound, & 600-Assist Season

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis is just the second NBA player in history to finish a season with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 600 assists — joining Wilt Chamberlain.

In the 1967-68 season, Chamberlain logged 1,992 points, 1,952 rebounds, and 702 assists. The NBA Hall of Famer also recorded 1,956 points, 1,957 boards, and 630 dimes in 1966-67.

Through 74 games (all starts) this season, Sabonis has posted 1,451 points, 1,007 rebounds, and 615 assists. It is his first 1,000-rebound season and sixth season with 1,000-plus points.


His 1,007 rebounds, 750 defensive boards, and 13.6 rebounds per game average lead the league. The eight-year veteran sits second in offensive rebounds (257) and fourth in assists.

Furthermore, the three-time All-Star leads the NBA this season in double-doubles (70) and triple-doubles (25). He has already set a number of franchise and league records for both.

In Sacramento’s 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Monday, he registered his 54th consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Kevin Love for the longest streak since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger.

Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis leads NBA in total rebounds, double-doubles, and triple-doubles

Chamberlain holds the all-time record with 227 straight double-doubles, per Elias Sports.

Sabonis finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to become the fifth player in NBA history with at least 25 triple-doubles in a season, joining Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson.

Additionally, Sabonis’ 25 triple-doubles this season lead Jokic (22), Luka Doncic (19), Giannis Antetokounmpo (8), Josh Hart (6) Scottie Barnes (4), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Anthony Davis (2), and Paolo Banchero (2).

As for double-doubles, Jokic is second this season with 61, followed by Davis (59), Antetokounmpo (52), Rudy Gobert (45), and Doncic (42).


In Kings’ franchise history, DeMarcus Cousins (7 seasons, 470 games) has the most career double-doubles with 278. Chris Webber (7 seasons, 370 games) is second with 245. Sabonis sits third with 147 through just three seasons and 168 games with Sacramento.

Sabonis tallied his 57th straight double-double in Sacramento’s 127-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Kings completed a three-game series sweep against Utah for their first season sweep versus the Jazz since 2001-02.

The Kings (43-31) sit half a game behind the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns (44-31) in the Western Conference standings. They remain 1 1/2 games ahead of the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (42-33) in the race to avoid the play-in tournament.

