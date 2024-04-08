Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic are the only players in NBA history to record at least 25 triple-doubles in the same season. Sabonis’ 26 triple-doubles this season lead Jokic (25), Luka Doncic (20), Giannis Antetokounmpo (10), Josh Hart (6) Scottie Barnes (4), LeBron James (4), James Harden (2), and Bam Adebayo (2).

In the Denver Nuggets‘ 125-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on March 11, Jokic registered the NBA’s ninth all-time 35-point triple-double with at least five steals. The six-time All-Star center ended his outing with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, six steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Russell Westbrook is the league’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles with 198. Oscar Robertson is second with 181 — then Magic Johnson (138), Jokic (130), James (111), Jason Kidd (107), and other all-time greats. Jokic needs nine more to pass Johnson for the third most.

Jokic remains the front-runner to win his third MVP award.

Through 75 games (all starts) this season, Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.6 minutes per game while shooting 57.8% from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range.

In Denver’s 113-104 victory against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 21, the two-time MVP notched a season-high 42 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes played.

The nine-year veteran leads the NBA in player efficiency rating (30.9), win shares (15.8), box plus/minus (13.4), defensive box plus/minus (4.4), and value over replacement player (10.2).

Domantas Sabonis joined Nikola Jokic, three other players to record at least 25 triple-doubles in a season

Furthermore, in the Sacramento Kings‘ 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25, Sabonis posted his 54th consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Kevin Love for the longest streak since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the all-time record with 227 straight double-doubles.

Sabonis finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists against Philadelphia to become the fifth player in NBA history with at least 25 triple-doubles in a season — joining Jokic, Westbrook, Chamberlain, and Robertson.

Last week, Sabonis became just the second NBA player in history to finish a season with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 600 assists — joining Chamberlain.

In the 1967-68 season, Chamberlain logged 1,992 points, 1,952 rebounds, and 702 assists. The NBA Hall of Famer also amassed 1,956 points, 1,957 boards, and 630 dimes in 1966-67.

Through 77 games (all starts) this season, Sabonis has posted 1,506 points, 1,054 rebounds, and 637 assists. It is his first 1,000-rebound season and sixth season with over 1,000 points.

His 1,054 rebounds, 781 defensive boards, and 13.7 rebounds per game average lead the league. The eight-year veteran is second in offensive rebounds (273) and fourth in assists as well.