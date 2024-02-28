Kings vs. Nuggets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 28)

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets (39-19, 25-31-2 ATS) host the Sacramento Kings (33-24, 29-28 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Kings vs Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show Denver as a 7.5-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Sacramento Kings @ Denver Nuggets

Sacramento Kings @ Denver Nuggets 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 🕙 What time is Kings vs. Nuggets Game: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Kings vs. Nuggets Game: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): Altitude, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports California

Altitude, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports California 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Warriors +7.5 (-105) | Nuggets -7.5 (-115)

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds

NBA Odds Kings Nuggets Play Moneyline +255 -305 Point Spread +7.5 (-105) -7.5 (-115) Point Total 231 (-110) 231 (-110)

Kings vs. Nuggets Predictions

Sacramento is 22-15 against Western Conference opponents this season. The Kings meet with Denver for the fourth time this regular season. In the last matchup on Feb. 15, the Kings won 102-98 at Denver.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points for Sacramento, whereas Aaron Gordon put up 25 points for the Nuggets. Malik Monk is averaging 15.1 points on 44.8% shooting for the Kings.

Furthermore, Sacramento is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.0 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field.

As for the Nuggets, the reigning champs are 22-13 in conference games and are currently on a three-game win streak. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for Denver.

Of course, the Nuggets are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 112.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.3 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 70.5% chance of defeating Sacramento. The Kings are 3-0 against Denver this season. Despite their struggles through 59 games, the Nuggets should finally get the win this time around with a healthy Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Kings vs. Nuggets Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

PG De’Aaron Fox (knee; questionable) | PF Sasha Vezenkov (ankle; out indefinitely)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely) | PF Hunter Tyson (finger; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Kings are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Sacramento is 4-1 in its past five matchups with Denver.

Next, the Kings are 2-9 in their previous 11 road games against the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets 11-5 in their last 16 contests.

Denver is 8-1 in its past nine home games.

Lastly, the total has gone under in 12 of Denver’s previous 16 games.

Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup

PG De’Aaron Fox | SG Kevin Huerter | PF Harrison Barnes | SF Keegan Murray | C Domantas Sabonis

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 57 games, the Kings are 25-14 as favorites, 8-10 as underdogs, 18-13 ATS away, and 11-18-2 over/under away. The Nuggets are 36-13 as favorites, 3-6 as underdogs, 13-13-1 ATS at home, and 11-16 over/under at home. Denver is 9-2 in its last 11 home games against Sacramento.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets will win, the Kings will cover the spread, and the point total will go under 231. The total has gone under in 12 of Denver’s past 18 games in matchups with a Western Conference opponent.

Pick the Nuggets to win! Note that the point has also gone under in Denver’s previous five games played on a Wednesday. If De’Aaron Fox gets downgraded to out for Sacramento, this could be a lower-scoring affair. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

