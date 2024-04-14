Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has averaged at least 25 points per game in 20 consecutive seasons of his 21-year playing career, the most in NBA history. Michael Jordan recorded 12 such seasons across his 15-year career.

Wilt Chamberlain retired with eight such seasons in his 14-year career as well. However, based on a minimum of 41 games played, Jordan and Chamberlain have only 18 total combined.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold ninth-shortest odds to make the Western Conference playoffs. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Seasons averaging 25+ PPG: 20 — LeBron James

18 — Michael Jordan + Wilt Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/OZ095miGIC — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 13, 2024



LeBron James is also the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists at the age of 39. No other player has ever posted those numbers after their 10th season.

Karl Malone has the longest streak with 11 straight seasons. Plus, James in his 21st season has tallied 26 double-doubles, four triple-doubles, 20 30-point games, and three 40-point games.

In the Lakers’ 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on March 31, James joined Jordan as the only NBA players with multiple games of 40 points or more after turning 39.

James has done so twice now at the age of 39. Jordan, who played until he was 40, did it three times. The 20-time All-Star matched his season high with 40 points and tied his career high with nine 3-pointers.

LeBron James has 674 30-point games, three more than Michael Jordan for the most in NBA history

James also made nine 3-pointers on Jan. 24, 2023, against the Los Angeles Clippers, shooting 9-for-14 (64.3%). His 90% accuracy was the second best of his career in games in which he made at least five 3-pointers, per Elias Sports. He made all five of his 3-point attempts at Oklahoma City on Dec. 23 this season.

Additionally, James passed Jordan for the most 30-point games in league history. With one game left of the regular season, the four-time NBA champ has 674 such games, whereas His Airness finished with 671. Chamberlain is third with 557.

The 19-time All-NBA member was asked how much longer he plans to play after his 40-point game against Brooklyn. Although James feels he doesn’t “have much time left,” the Lakers star is still playing at a high level.

LeBron has officially locked up 25/7/8 averages in his 21st season, even if he puts up 0/0/0 in the last game of the season. No one else has ever done that after their 10th season before. pic.twitter.com/n6SX2e1JCE — ɴᴏᴛ (@georgemikan) April 13, 2024



“Not very long,” LeBron James said. “Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. So, I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know what or when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

Through 70 games (all starts) this season, James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 35.2 minutes while shooting 54% from the field and a career-best 41.3% from 3-point range.

James’ true shooting percentage is 63%, his highest since 2012-13 with the Miami Heat.

For another interesting record, James is one of three Lakers to average at least 22 points and eight assists per game in a season three different times — joining Jerry West and Magic Johnson.