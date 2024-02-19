Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win either the 3-point contest or Slam Dunk contest and be named MVP in the same All-Star Weekend.

Lillard won the 3-point contest on Saturday, edging Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta’s Trae Young in the final round. In 1988, Jordan won his second career Slam Dunk Contest and first All-Star Game MVP award.

“Anytime you’re mentioned in the same category as Mike, it’s an honor, it’s a major accomplishment, even if it’s All-Star Weekend,” Lillard said during his postgame interview next to the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy on the table. “Because if it was that simple, more people would have done it.”

Lillard won his second straight 3-point contest title on Saturday. He notched a score of 26 points in both the opening round as well as the final round of the competition.

The Eastern Conference WINS the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game!#KiaAllStarMVP Damian Lillard leads the way with 39 points and 11 THREES 🔥 Jaylen Brown: 36 PTS, 6 3PM, 8 REB

Tyrese Haliburton: 32 PTS, 10 3PM, 7 REB, 6 AST

Karl-Anthony Towns: 50 PTS, 4 3PM, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/Pv2l3jhw7N — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024



Lillard, 32, became the first player to win back-to-back 3-point contests since former Toronto Raptors forward Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. He also made his eighth All-Star appearance and first-ever start on Sunday.

The 12-year veteran scored 39 points to lead the Eastern Conference to a 211-186 win over the West in the highest-scoring All-Star Game in league history.

Lillard received seven out of 12 votes for the MVP award, and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton garnered the other five after finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Haliburton outscored the West 15-14 to start the game.

Damian Lillard is the first NBA player to win 3-point contest, All-Star Game MVP in the same year

Milwaukee’s star amassed three rebounds, six assists, and one steal while shooting 14-of-26 (53.8%) from the floor and 11-of-23 (47.8%) from 3-point range.

With 11 3-pointers Sunday night, Lillard (42) joined Stephen Curry (51) and LeBron James (41) as the only players with over 40 career 3s in the All-Star Game.

Moreover, Lillard is the first player in NBA history to win the 3-point contest and All-Star Game MVP in the same year. He joins Glen Rice, Larry Bird, Curry, and Kyrie Irving as the only players to win both honors over the course of their careers.

Damian Lillard wins the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the 2024 #KiaAllStarMVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/93NoMQZBxt — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024



Although Lillard played lights out during All-Star Weekend, he is still having a down year in his 12th season. The seven-time All-NBA member is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists through 51 games.

He is shooting 42.3% from the field, his lowest mark in a season with 50 or more appearances since 2016, and 34% from 3-point range — the worst of his career outside of a 29-game season in 2021-22.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points in 58 games with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Following the All-Star break, the Bucks are at Minnesota this Friday, Feb. 23.