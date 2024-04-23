Josh Hart is the first New York Knicks player to score at least 40 points and grab over 25 rebounds across the first two playoff games of a postseason since Willis Reed in 1970.

Hart is the first and only player in NBA history to average four or more made 3-pointers and at least 12 rebounds per game in a team’s first two playoff games, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

Through New York’s first two playoff games this postseason, Hart is also shooting 8-of-15 (53.3%) from deep. Only three other players have averaged at least 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers: Jayson Tatum, James Harden, and Paul George.

Thru the first two games of this series, Josh Hart is averaging 21.5 points and 14.0 rebounds. Hart is the first Knick to score more than 40 points and grab more than 25 rebounds over the first two games of a postseason since WIllis Reed in 1970. Hart has also knocked down… — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 23, 2024

In the Knicks’ 104-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 on Monday night, Hart finished with a playoff career-high 15 rebounds and 21 points, 19 of which were scored in the first half. He played all 48 minutes.

Although Philadelphia led by as many as 10 points, New York outscored the Sixers 40-28 in the paint.

The Knicks trailed by five points within the final 30 seconds. Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer from the corner bounced on the rim and fell in, cutting the score to 101-99 with 27 seconds remaining.

New York Knicks’ Josh Hart finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds in Game 2 against Philadelphia 76ers

With just seconds left, Hart stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey to help the Knicks regain possession, but Donte DiVincenzo missed a 3-pointer.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the rebound and passed it to OG Anunoby. Anunoby then passed it back to DiVincenzo, who drained one from downtown to make it 102-101.

“It was crazy, it was hectic, but at that point we had nothing to lose,” Hart said. “Got to get as physical as we can, and it panned out.”

After the play, Hartenstein blocked Maxey’s drive on Philadelphia’s next possession. Anunoby made two free throws, and the Knicks held on when Joel Embiid missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Josh Hart & John Starks postgame pic.twitter.com/p4VPkf67IW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 23, 2024

It was just the fourth time in the play-by-play era (1996-97 season) that a team won a playoff game after trailing by at least five points in the last 30 seconds, according to Sportradar.

Other moments include the Miami Heat’s series-saving rally against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors‘ overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of their first-round series in 2015, and Kobe Bryant’s game-winner for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the 2006 first-round series with the Phoenix Suns.

Last month, Josh Hart became the first NBA player to record a triple-double while playing all 48 minutes in a regular-season game since Rajon Rondo in 2015.

In New York’s 119-112 win over Golden State on March 18, the seven-year veteran tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal.