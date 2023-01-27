Reports Say The Chicago Bulls Are Open To Taking Calls For Three Unlikely Players Before The Deadline

With a 22-26 record so far this season, the Chicago Bulls are eleventh in the Eastern Conference and have not come close to their expectations for the season. They have two all-stars on the roster and a number of other solid role player, but they have trouble closing out game in 2022-23. With the trade deadline less than two week away, the Bulls are open to taking calls for these three unlikely players.

Reports say the Bulls are open on trade calls for Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond, and Nikola Vucevic. Lonzo Ball’s absence this season has certainly hurt their cohesiveness on the offense end and it shows. Chicago’s biggest stars, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan would both have more trade value on the market, but the Bulls want to keep them on the team.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that the Bulls are open to taking trade calls for Alex Caruso. The former NBA champ has played in 42 games this season and has made 17 starts. He’s averaging (5.5) points, (3.0) rebounds, (3.0) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. Caruso does a little bit of everything when he’s on the court.

Chicago’s asking price for Caruso is a bit steep however. Not many teams, if any, are going to want to give up two first-round picks like the Bulls are asking for. There’d certainly have to be a negotiation or some kind of package deal. Another Bull who the team is open to moving is Andre Drummond.

The big man has played in 36 games this season with no starts. He’s averaging (6.1) points and (6.6) rebounds per game. His minutes in the rotation have decreased as the season has progressed. It’s hard to get playing time when Nkiola Vucevic plays (33.8) minutes per game. Surprisingly, Vucevic is the final Chicago player that the Bulls are open to take calls on.

He’s in the final season of an $100 million deal he signed with the Bulls in 2019. The market for a floor spacing big man who can also still take care of the glass is very slim. Teams in a position to win now would trade future assets away for someone like Vucevic. For the 2022-23 season, he’s averaging (17.3) points, (11.0) rebounds, and (3.3) assists per game.

With the trade market less than two weeks away, teams shopping on the trade market have a few options with these three Bulls players.