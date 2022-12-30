Bulls SG Alex Caruso Set To Return Vs Detroit Tonight After Shoulder Sprain, Concussion

The Chicago Bulls are having a rough start to the 2022-23 both on and off the court. Injuries have played a large factor into the team having a 15-19 record this season and they are tenth in the Eastern Conference. On top of that, there’s been multiple reports of on-court disconnect between Zach LaVine and other star players like DeMar DeRozan. One positive for Chicago is that a key role player off the bench is set to make his return to the lineup tonight.

Bulls SG Alex Caruso is set to make his return to the lineup tonight after recovering from a concussion and shoulder sprain. In Chicago’s win vs the Hawks on 12/21, Caruso collided hard with a player on the Hawks and it was an impact to the head and neck area. That put him into concussion protocol.

He may not be the difference between winning and losing each game for Chicago, but Caruso is a player that understands his role and does it well. The NBA champion makes his living on the defensive end and that is where he’s shined brightest in his career. Caruso leads the team with (1.6) steals per game. Illinois Sports Betting sites have the Bulls at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Alex Caruso has a right shoulder sprain and will not return tonight. pic.twitter.com/J5cG8nUPuY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 22, 2022

Alex Caruso set to return to Bulls after three-game absence

Caruso cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday. When asked by the media, Caruso didn’t initially think he had a concussion after the hit to his head and neck area in the second quarter of the Hawks game.

“Nah,”… “I was just trying to figure out who hit me, what knocked me over. Because I literally thought I had the ball in my hands, getting ready for a steal, and then I got hit.” – Alex Caruso

He said his entire right side hurt when the hit happened and he didn’t notice any one thing wrong. Caruso did suffer a right shoulder sprain in the collision, but it’s not enough to stop his return to the lineup. The 28 year old called his concussion “mild” based on previous one he’d gotten in the past. His medical staff prioritized his safety and he appreciated their decision.

After a small scrimmage yesterday with some of the other rotation players on the team, Caruso felt like he was goof enough to go and that the shoulder would not keep anything limited. He’s a tough competitor and wants to be back on the court helping his team win.