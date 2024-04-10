Andre Drummond has always been great at rebounding. However, his efforts on this front this season have gone somewhat unnoticed. While he may not have the role he once had with the Detroit Pistons, Drummond has carved out a nice bench role with the Chicago Bulls. The former two-time All-Star is still more than capable of posting solid double-doubles night after night. Drummond’s efficient rebounding has been key for the Chicago Bulls this season, especially their second unit.

Andre Drummond Continues to be Effective Cleaning the Glass

His Numbers

As of April 9th, 2024, Andre Drummond is the league leader in three advanced statistical rebounding categories. He leads in both defensive and offensive rebounding percentage which in turn makes him the league-leader in total rebounding percentage. Drummond currently has an offensive rebounding percentage of 18.7 percent, a defensive rebounding percentage of 33.2 percent, and a total rebounding percentage of 25.7 percent. On the season, he is totaling 9.1 total rebounds per game.

In the past five games, Drummond has averaged an impressive 12.8 boards per game and 11.2 rebounds per game in Chicago’s past 10 matchups. Despite coming off the bench for the Chicago Bulls, Andre Drummond continues to be a dominant rebounder at this late stage in his career. With Chicago set to participate in the Play-In tournament for the Eastern Conference, his production off the bench is going to be amplified.

Can Andre Drummond be an X-Factor During the Play-In Tournament?

The Chicago Bulls will most likely play either the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, or the Miami Heat in the Play-In tournament barring something drastic happening. The key stars for Chicago such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will certainly need to step up to will the Bulls to a playoff spot. However, other role players such as Coby White and of course, Andre Drummond himself, will also be crucial x-factors for the Bulls.

Not only will his rebounding be extremely magnified, but his ability to collect second-chance points and protect the rim could be the difference between Chicago being bounced in the tournament or them netting a legitimate playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. This year, Drummond is averaging nearly a double-double with numbers of 8.4 points, 9.1 rebounds per game as alluded to already, 0.6 blocks per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 55.4 percent. With all of this in mind, Andre Drummond very well could be the x-factor for the Chicago Bulls as the Play-In tournament inches closer and closer.