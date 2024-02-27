Home » news » Demar Derozan On Pace To Break This Lebron James Nba Record Of Total Minutes Played In A Season

Main Page

DeMar DeRozan on pace to break this LeBron James NBA record of total minutes played in a season

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 47 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bulls DeMar DeRozan on pace to break LeBron James' NBA record of being oldest player to lead league in total minutes played in a season
USA Today Network

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is currently on pace to break LeBron James’ NBA record of being the oldest player to lead the league in total minutes played in a season.

James set this record with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18, when he started the season age 32 then turned 33 on Dec. 30, 2017. The four-time MVP played for 3,026 minutes and a full 82-game season with the Cavs.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the DeRozan holds fourth-shortest odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Damian Lillard.


DeRozan turned 34 on Aug. 7 and is currently leading the league this season in both total minutes played (2,072) and minutes per game (37.7) with 25 games remaining.

However, fellow Bulls teammate Coby White is a close second with 2,068 total minutes played. Scottie Barnes (2,040) is third, followed by Domantas Sabonis (2,038), Mikal Bridges (2,002), and Paolo Banchero (1,986).

At age 23, DeRozan finished with a then-career-high 3,013 total minutes played in the 2012-13 season with the Toronto Raptors. The six-time All-Star appeared in all 82 games.

Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan played a career-high 3,017 total minutes with Toronto Raptors in 2013-14

In the 2013-14 season, DeMar DeRozan played a career-high 3,017 total minutes played in 79 games with Toronto. At age 24, he averaged a career-high 38.2 minutes per game that season.

LeBron James, 39, has so far led the NBA in total minutes played three times across his 21-year career — 2004-05 (3,388), 2006-07 (3,190), and 2017-18. The 20-time All-Star led three times in minutes per game — 42.4 (2004-05), 37.8 (2016-17), and 36.9 (2017-18).

Wilt Chamberlain led the NBA in total minutes played eight times in his 14-year career — 1959-60 (3,338), 1960-61 (3,773), 1961-62 (3,882), 1962-63 (3,806), 1963-64 (3,689), 1965-66 (3,737), 1966-67 (3,682), and 1967-68 (3,836).

Through 55 games (all starts) this season, DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field, 33.8% from 3-point range, and 85.3% at the foul line.

DeRozan played a season-high 44 minutes in Chicago’s 114-108 loss to the Orlando Magic. He recorded 28 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 11-of-24 (45.8%) from the floor.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bulls with ninth-best odds to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Indiana Pacers and Magic.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now