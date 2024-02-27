Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is currently on pace to break LeBron James’ NBA record of being the oldest player to lead the league in total minutes played in a season.

James set this record with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18, when he started the season age 32 then turned 33 on Dec. 30, 2017. The four-time MVP played for 3,026 minutes and a full 82-game season with the Cavs.

DeMar DeRozan has played more this season than any player in the NBA except for Coby White — 1,136 minutes to be exact. He’s doing that at age 34 in year 15. DeMar said it feels better than he expected — but he relies on a rigorous recovery routine that includes 5-hour naps. pic.twitter.com/lVuxyC1Dmu — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) December 29, 2023



DeRozan turned 34 on Aug. 7 and is currently leading the league this season in both total minutes played (2,072) and minutes per game (37.7) with 25 games remaining.

However, fellow Bulls teammate Coby White is a close second with 2,068 total minutes played. Scottie Barnes (2,040) is third, followed by Domantas Sabonis (2,038), Mikal Bridges (2,002), and Paolo Banchero (1,986).

At age 23, DeRozan finished with a then-career-high 3,013 total minutes played in the 2012-13 season with the Toronto Raptors. The six-time All-Star appeared in all 82 games.

In the 2013-14 season, DeMar DeRozan played a career-high 3,017 total minutes played in 79 games with Toronto. At age 24, he averaged a career-high 38.2 minutes per game that season.

LeBron James, 39, has so far led the NBA in total minutes played three times across his 21-year career — 2004-05 (3,388), 2006-07 (3,190), and 2017-18. The 20-time All-Star led three times in minutes per game — 42.4 (2004-05), 37.8 (2016-17), and 36.9 (2017-18).

Wilt Chamberlain led the NBA in total minutes played eight times in his 14-year career — 1959-60 (3,338), 1960-61 (3,773), 1961-62 (3,882), 1962-63 (3,806), 1963-64 (3,689), 1965-66 (3,737), 1966-67 (3,682), and 1967-68 (3,836).

Through 55 games (all starts) this season, DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field, 33.8% from 3-point range, and 85.3% at the foul line.

DeRozan played a season-high 44 minutes in Chicago’s 114-108 loss to the Orlando Magic. He recorded 28 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 11-of-24 (45.8%) from the floor.

