Gilbert Arenas shares the real reasons why the NBA banned headbands

Ever since the NBA banned headbands, there has been many discussions through the years between fans and experts about the real reasons behind this strict decision, that somewhat limits players from being expressive and comfortable with their own uniforms. According to Gilbert Arenas, the league’s decision all came down to one specific star.

In the latest episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, the former athlete recalled the way Tim Thomas influenced the NBA style by wearing double-headbands while competing in the league. The ex-Wizards assured that he’s one of the reasons why headbands were forbidden, but also so that the NBA could sell the product themselves.

“Didn’t they ban (double headbands) because of (Tim Thomas)?” he asked his panel. “What he would do is if the Bucks’ colors were white and purple, he’d wear a white headband with a purple one on top. What did the NBA do after that? They made a double-color headband. Even with the Iverson sleeve, they banned it so they could sell it.”

Why the NBA banned the double headband💰 pic.twitter.com/BAd5tsczWw — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) September 19, 2024

“If you look back at it, players would tuck their towels (into their shirts) and they then came up with towel hoodies. Our sweats, back then it was too big so we’d tuck them into our shorts, then they came up with the compression ones,” Gilbert assured.

Arenas then explained how the league has always found ways so they can monopolize parafernalia that surrounds the basketball world for their own interests. “They always capitalize on it. Same thing with colored socks and colored shoes,” he concluded his reasoning.

If there is something the league has been desperately telling us with their actions, is how badly they are a business overall, so it is not surprising to witness the NBA impose certain rules where they can eventually capitalize on these same assets. In this case, they commercialised fashion trends created by the same athletes.

Over Thomas’ career in the 2000s, when he averaged 1.5 points and 4.1 rebounds over 13-long years, he created quite an impact with his double headband. Nowadays, you can see more restrictions on what NBA stars can wear before or even during matches, as the league has tried their best to control the athlete’s appearances.

Arenas recently predicted that the Mavericks will continue to dominate the NBA alongside Klay Thompson, who still has a lot to give

The podcast host discusses a wide variety of things on his show, going all the way from Thomas and his double-head band, as well as his predictions for the upcoming NBA campaign. One of the things he mentioned recently, was how the Mavericks should continue to dominate the league, especially now that Klay Thompson is in town.

“He doesn’t have the pressure of being that guy in Dallas. Klay doesn’t need to average 21-22 (points per game). Him hitting two threes and going off, during this season here and there – he can come in and average 20, and it’s going to be less pressure for him though,” he assured.

However, Arenas takes the pressure off of the former Warriors star’s shoulders. “If Klay doesn’t average 20, there’s two dudes who are still carrying his load right… Just that alone, that he doesn’t have to be the number two guy carrying the team releases a lot of pressure,” Gilbert explained.

Nevertheless, the ex-Wizards thinks Luka Doncic will only achieve more with Thompson at his side. “I don’t want to put this type of pressure on him. I’d be surprised if he don’t average a triple-double. Because if you average that many assists with what you had, now you got (Thompson) who’s a catch-and-shoot, so some of your assists will come without even any effort this time,” he said.