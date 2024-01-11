The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks are expected to engage the Atlanta Hawks to inquire about Dejounte Murray.

“The Hawks have been considered one of the more aggressive front offices this season, sources said, in terms of teams that have been willing to approach rival executives with actual trade concepts as opposed to general interest in specific players,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“And at this juncture, to varying degrees, the Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Murray over the coming days and weeks before [the NBA trade deadline] Feb 8.”

New York is reportedly exploring avenues to upgrade its point guard depth behind Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are 5-0 since acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

The Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Dejounte Murray, per @JakeLFischer (Via https://t.co/fUzNeSKCLY) pic.twitter.com/Bp1e5eWwK8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 11, 2024



Toronto traded Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Murray is in the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in October 2019. His upcoming four-year, $114.07 million deal he inked with Atlanta in July 2023 begins in 2024-25.

Speaking of the Spurs, the club is also more than willing to bring back its 2016 first-round pick.

Earlier this week, Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” that San Antonio “has a level of exploratory interest” in Murray. The Washington native played his first five seasons with San Antonio.

Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks want Dejounte Murray?

Of the five other interested teams, the Sixers seem the least likely to add a new star via surrendering draft capital. Philly’s goal is to preserve its cap space for next summer. Then, the front office can target a max salary player in a trade or free agency.

On Nov. 1, Philadelphia traded James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick from a third team.

More importantly, the 76ers brought back expiring contracts this season. The move will give them the financial capacity to have as much as $50-65 million in salary cap space next summer, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

For the first time in Hawks franchise history, three teammates had 25+ points & 5+ assists in the same game: Trae Young — 28 Points • 11 Assists

Dejounte Murray — 25 Points • 5 Assists

Jalen Johnson — 25 Points • 7 Assists pic.twitter.com/vehMKipuP0 — StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 11, 2024



During the offseason, the Heat offered Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard. However, Portland general manager Joe Cronin declined the trade package.

The Blazers wanted Bam Adebayo, who Miami refused to make available. The Heat may rescind their trade interest in Murray if Atlanta demands Adebayo in a package as well.

Miami is 21-16 and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

As for the Lakers, no news could be bad news.

Through 36 starts this season with the Hawks, Murray is averaging a career-high-tying 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 34.7 minutes per game. He’s also shooting career bests of 46.6% from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range.

Murray ranks 11th in steals (49) and 17th in minutes played (1,250) this season.