76ers Want to Trade for Veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks

The Philadelphia 76ers are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Alec Burks, according to NBA trade rumors. Bogdanovic, 34, has made 27 starts in 28 games with Detroit this season. Burks, 32, has made 43 appearances off the bench.

“The Sixers are also targeting Pistons small forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Philly had discussions with Detroit about acquiring Bogdanović and swingman Alec Burks. Those talks broke down Wednesday night,” wrote Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Philadelphia seeks “size, shooting and playmakers.”

“One team they [the Sixers] have had a lot of conversations with is Detroit for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. Philly is all over the map trying to get some size some shooting, some playmaking. They have been in a freefall without not just Joel Embiid but avid players like De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris,” Wojnarowski said.

Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a career-high 32.9 minutes per game this season. The 10-year veteran is also shooting 46.8% from the field, 41.5% from 3-point range, and a career-low 77.9% at the foul line.

Philadelphia 76ers remain interested in Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Alec Burks

In Detroit’s 154-148 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 3, the forward notched a season-high 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 43 minutes as a starter.

In September 2022, the Jazz traded Bogdanovic to Detroit for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee, and $1.75 million cash. Bogey then signed a two-year, $39.03 million contract extension with the Pistons the following month.

He’s currently making $20 million this season with Detroit. His $19.03 million salary for 2024-25 is partially guaranteed. Of course, $2 million of his salary becomes fully guaranteed on June 29.

Meanwhile, Burks is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 21 minutes per game this season as a reserve. He’s shooting 39.4% from the field, 40.1% beyond the arc, and a career-best 90.3% at the line.

In Detroit’s 129-117 victory against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 15, the guard recorded a career-high-tying 34 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench.

Burks made a career-high eight 3-pointers on 12 attempts (66.7%) at Washington. His previous career high was six 3-pointers — logged with the New York Knicks (2020-21, 2021-22) and Pistons (2022-23 season).

Furthermore, Burks is in the final season of the three-year, $30.03 million contract he signed with New York in August 2021. His 2023-24 club option worth $10.48 million was exercised last June.

The 76ers (30-20) could really use Bogdanovic and Burks to bolster their frontcourt, backcourt, and roster depth.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the Boston Celtics (39-12), Cleveland Cavaliers (33-16), Milwaukee Bucks (33-18), and Knicks (33-18).

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.