According to the latest NBA rumors, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic are reportedly among the Philadelphia 76ers’ trade targets.

This news comes just days after the Sixers traded James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and multiple draft picks.

Philadelphia also waived veteran guard Danny Green to create roster space for the trade.

Following the Harden trade, NBA betting sites show the Philadelphia 76ers with ninth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks better odds.

The #Sixers are expected “to be aggressive” with upgrading their roster before the trade deadline — after sending James Harden to Los Angeles, per @MikeAScotto. Philadelphia plans to “monitor” Donovan Mitchell, Zach Lavine, O.G. Anunoby, and Bojan Bogdanovic, Scotto added. pic.twitter.com/iA2QA4furG — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) November 2, 2023



Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Philadelphia 76ers brass seems interested in adding Mitchell and Bogdanovic, with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anonoby as potential options as well.

“To me, and anyone you talk to around the league, they’re going to be aggressive to try and upgrade this roster before the trade deadline if they can and, at worst, by the summer of 2024,” Scotto wrote.

“Some potential targets to keep an eye on for Philadelphia include Zach LaVine, who can spread the floor and OG Anunoby, who is loved by coach Nick Nurse, which I think is important. … Other names Philadelphia will monitor include Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, I’m told.”

The Sixers are not expected to make any major moves until January, when they'll be eligible to trade the contracts of Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, and Robert Covington in a package.

Unless Mitchell forces his way out of Cleveland, it is unlikely that he’ll be traded this season. The Cavaliers trading Mitchell seems counterproductive. The four-time All-Star signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz in November 2020. Last September, Utah traded Mitchell to the Cavs for Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and five first-round draft picks (2025-29). His 15% trade bonus was triggered in the Utah-Cleveland trade because 15% exceeded the 25% cap max. Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points in the Cleveland’s 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Jan. 2, 2023. The former Jazz star scored or assisted on 99 points, the second most in NBA history since Wilt Chamberlain (104 against New York Knicks on March 2, 1962). More importantly, the Cavs made the playoffs last season for the first time this century without LeBron James. The Knicks eliminated them in five games of their first-round playoff series. However, qualifying for the postseason without James was a step in the right direction. Philadelphia trading for Bogdanovic seems more probable. Last season, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged career highs of 21.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game in 59 starts. Along with grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game, he shot 48.8% from the field, his best since 2018-19 with Indiana (49.7%). Bogdanovic, 34, has yet to make his 2023-24 season debut due to a calf injury. Bogdanovic is owed $20 million this season and $19.1 million in 2024-25. This is part of the two-year, $39.03 million contract he signed with Detroit last October. The NBA trade deadline for the 2023-24 season is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia squares off against the Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET. More NBA rumors are on the main page.